Backbone has revealed a limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach controller

It's a special version of the Backbone One with a unique design and carrying case

It costs $159.99 and will be limited to just 1,350 units

If you were disappointed by the rather plain Death Stranding 2 DualSense Wireless Controller that released earlier this year, then the maker of one of the best mobile controllers might have a compelling alternative.

Backbone has just unveiled a new limited edition version of its popular Backbone One mobile controller inspired by the game. Set to release on November 6, it's made in collaboration with developer Kojima Productions and is limited to just 1,350 units.

It features a distinct translucent blue and yellow colorway, complete with special blue triggers and buttons. It comes packaged with a special individually numbered case to help you keep it safe while you're on the go and a commemorative tag.

This is not the first time that Backbone has collaborated with Kojima Productions, having previously released a limited edition Backbone One based on the first game.

However, this new model stands apart as the brand's first limited edition collaboration with PlayStation, the publisher of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The controller features DualSense style button markings, and is compatible with the PlayStation Remote Play app.

This special design does not come cheap, though, retailing at a whopping $159.99 (around £119.99) via the Backbone website, Best Buy Drops, or the Kojima Productions Store. That's $60 more than the standard Backbone One model and substantially more than the $84.99 / £74.99 DualSense.

Still, it's a neat looking design and given that it is strictly available in such limited quantities, I suspect that it will sell out quickly.

