Backbone announces a limited edition Death Stranding mobile controller

The mobile gaming peripheral manufacturer Backbone has announced a new limited edition version of its Backbone One mobile controller.

Inspired by the strange world of Death Stranding, the Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition controller was created in collaboration with Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions. It has all the features of the most recent Backbone One revision , but comes with a striking translucent yellow plastic front.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Backbone) (Image credit: Backbone)

Its back is a more mellow, pastel orange plastic with a subtle Death Stranding logo positioned in its center. Although I’m not the biggest fan of the almost urine-like hue of the translucent front, the back seems like it's going to look seriously classy in the hands.

This version of the controller is available in its USB-C configuration, which means that it is compatible with the current iPhone 15 line and a range of Android devices. In addition to compatibility with a wide library of mobile games, it supports game streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate making it a solid choice if you’re a subscriber who wants another way to play their games on the go. It also comes packed in a special box, which uses a yellow color that's very similar to the controller itself.

A complimentary copy of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is included with every purchase and will be made accessible via a code in the Backbone mobile app. This will be the upcoming native iOS port of the game, which is set to launch at the end of the month and packs the entire game plus its downloadable content in a portable format.

Due to its high graphical requirements, the port will only be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro models which sport the latest A17 Pro chip. Unfortunately, this means that those with less high-end iPhone models or Android phones are going to miss out on the ability to play Death Stranding with their new controller outside of a streaming capacity.

For more on the Backbone One, check out our guide to the PlayStation Portal vs Backbone One or read about how your next gaming handheld could be an iPhone.