Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to Mac and iOS devices next week

Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games have announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to Apple devices later this month.

The definitive version of Death Stranding is set to arrive on January 30 for iPhone 15 Pro models, specifically those powered by the A17 Pro chip, and iPad and Mac with M-series chips.

The game is available to pre-order starting today (January 23) on the Apple App Store for $40 (£31 / AU$60.93), but it's currently offering a special discount of up to 50% off, cutting the price down to $20 ( £15.80 / AU$30.46).

"Experience Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking open-world adventure through the graphical prowess of Apple silicon," the official press release reads. It was also noted that the game will released as a "Universal Purchase" so users can play cross-platform on the available Apple devices.

Death Stranding first launched in 2019 for PS4 and went on to be known as one of the best PS4 games ever. The Director's Cut was released in 2021 for PS4 and PS5 before later being ported to PC in March 2022, and is essentially the definitive way to play the game, featuring cut content exclusive to the edition including new locations such as a dangerous underground factory, as well as experience expanded story missions.

In TechRadar Gaming's five-star review, we called the game "a wonderfully ambitious sci-fi adventure that combines affecting performances with a compellingly original narrative structure."

Death Stranding 2 is currently in the works at Kojima Productions for PS5 but doesn't yet have a release date. The sequel was revealed during The Game Awards 2022 alongside a trailer and although we don't have concrete story details, it was confirmed that Fragile and Sam 'Porter' Bridges will return as recurring characters.

