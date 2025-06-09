WWDC 2025 might be a big deal for Apple, but it won't have the one thing I really want to see

WWDC 2025 is almost here, and you can follow all of the last-minute rumors on our WWDC liveblog. But I’ve also got a last-minute prediction to slide under the wire – or, more accurately, an anti-prediction, because there’s one thing I’m practically convinced we’re not getting at Apple’s big event.

Where’s the gaming content, Apple? It feels like every few years, you take a big swing at the gaming arena – with stuff like Apple Arcade, the new Metal 3 developer kit, or, uh… Death Stranding coming to macOS four years late? – but frankly, it’s starting to feel like an afterthought.

Let me be clear about this: the games industry is worth more than the music and film industries combined. You like money, right, Apple? There’s a deep well of untapped potential here, but I’m afraid it’s going to take more than simply bringing a handful of triple-A titles to Mac. Oh, and you probably shouldn’t have tried to stop one of the world’s most popular games from being played on your hardware.

Apple and gaming: oil and water?

It’s a strange thing; Apple products are everywhere, from the seemingly omnipresent iPhone to the best MacBooks and Macs. Hell, Apple makes a pretty big deal about the MacBook Air being the ‘world’s best-selling laptop’ (this claim requires a little fudging of the data to ring true, but I’ll give it to Apple just this once).

But despite the no-doubt massive Venn diagram overlap between Apple users and gamers, the company seems largely disinterested in pushing gaming as a major feature of its products.

And those products are perfectly capable of gaming. The new M4 chips – which can be found in the latest 2025 MacBook Air, amongst other products – are actually pretty beastly. Even the older M2 chip offered some admirable performance in our own Roland Moore-Colyer’s recent gaming tests. The hardware is not the problem here.

At WWDC 2022, Apple made a pretty big deal about gaming on Mac. But has it gone anywhere? Nope. (Image credit: Apple)

So, perhaps the software is the issue? It’s a fair claim: macOS is not the operating system of choice for most non-console gamers, with Windows holding a mammoth 95.45% of the user share in the most recent Steam Hardware Survey, split mostly between Windows 10 and 11. For comparison, all the combined macOS versions totaled up to a measly 1.85%.

It’s hard to deny that gamers simply don’t see macOS as a viable platform for gaming, and by extension, developers don’t see macOS as a viable platform for developing games. But here’s the thing: that’s Apple’s fault.

Making a commitment

See, for all its faults, Microsoft has never shied away from the gaming space. The Xbox 360 was arguably one of the most iconic consoles of recent decades, the increasingly popular Game Pass is now available across console and PC, and Microsoft has long included gaming-related features in Windows. Hell, the company even has its fingers in the game development pie, with Xbox Game Studios hoovering up multiple smaller dev teams over the years.

This is what Apple needs to do, if it has any designs whatsoever on making itself relevant within the gaming market. My lovely colleague Isaiah Williams posited that Apple should make a gaming handheld earlier this year – and while I agree, I don’t think that’ll solve the problem here. No amount of new hardware will make people want to game on Apple products; the excellent gaming performance of the M4 chip proves that, frankly.

Yes, Cyberpunk is going to be on Mac. At some point. Don't ask when. (Image credit: CD PROJEKT RED / Apple)

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: what Apple needs to do is actually make games. You’re running one of the world’s richest companies here, Tim Cook; time to put some of those iPhone billions behind an established dev studio, create a macOS game publishing division, and deliver the killer app that makes gamers want to buy a Mac. If Apple wants people to believe that it’s serious about gaming, we need to see big titles coming to Mac on day one – or better yet, completely exclusive.

We’re not going to get this commitment at WWDC 2025, of that I have zero doubt. Perhaps Cyberpunk 2077 will finally get its long-awaited Mac release (after it came to the Nintendo Switch 2), but that’s just about all I’m expecting here. I’m not losing hope, though. It’s never too late to put your money where your mouth is, Tim. I’m sure we can afford to lose a few Apple TV originals.