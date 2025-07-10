Apple's M4 iMac is the best all-in-one computer out there, and it's $150 off in every color for Prime Day

There’s been no shortage of Apple deals this Prime Day – Amazon’s delivering a new all-time-low price for AirPods Pro 2, which are still a steal at $149, and countless discounts on their gadgets like the AirTag, iPad mini, and even the Mac mini. But while the latter is the most affordable Mac, the iMac is the real complete package in terms of a Mac desktop, and it’s $150 off at Amazon right now.

That’s right, you can get what TechRadar called the best all-in-one computer, and as the one who reviewed it, I still stand by my recommendation, for just $1,149 (was $1,299). You also get to choose your color – Blue, Green, Pink, or Silver – with the entry-level SKU, which includes the M4 Chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Need more storage, more prots, or the excellent Nano-Texuture Glass? Fear not, as Amazon’s also discounted the higher-end models. Let’s dive into the entry-level model, which is essentially the perfect home computer.

Prime Day deal: Apple iMac 24-inch M4

Apple Apple iMac 24-inch M4: was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon For $1,149 after a $150 discount from the $1,299 MSRP, the entry 24-inch iMac becomes an even better deal. While this doesn't feature the Nano-Texture glass finish, you do get an M4 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. That's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, you can choose from Silver, Green, Pink, or Blue for this iMac.

So, first, if you do need the extra ports, more storage, or RAM, or want the Nano-Texture Glass that I wish came standard, here are the current discounts on Amazon:

With any of these, you’re getting what TechRadar called a leveling-up of “the best, and most colorful, all-in-one computer.” The iMac was upgraded with fresh shades, the M4 chip, and the optional Nano-Texture display finish, which blocks all reflections, in October 2024. In our review, it earned four and a half out of five stars and our recommendation badge.

Unlike the Mac mini or competing desktop PCs that require you to bring a monitor, keyboard, and mouse or trackpad, everything comes in the box with the iMac. You get the main unit itself, which is just one plug away from getting power, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse. Yes, the latter is the one with a port on the bottom that renders it useless while you’re recharging, but hey, it’s USB-C now.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

After that, you’re off to the races exploring macOS, and yes, every configuration that’s on sale will get the upgrade to macOS Tahoe 26 when it launches later in 2025. You also benefit from the speed of the M4 chip, which ensures nearly any possible task runs smoothly and even allows for gaming on the iMac’s 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. There’s even a FaceTime camera built into the top with smarter features like CenterStage to keep you in the shot.

All in all, $150 off makes the best all-in-one computer an even better buy, and it’s a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Just pick a fun color, please.