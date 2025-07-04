It's hard to lose your keys harder than I did, as a volcano would be involved, but if I'd had an Apple AirTag on my keychain, I'd have saved myself hundreds of dollars.

Right now, Best Buy has Apple AirTags on sale for $74.99 for a four-pack, knocking the price under $19 per AirTag. You better believe I'm jumping on this deal. Here's why, and how I'll use my new AirTags.

I always thought, 'I've never, ever lost a set of keys before! I don't need an AirTag.' I've lost my wallet, my backpack, and I even once parked my car in a different state and forgot about it. I never lost my keys until a recent trip to Miami, which included a weekend cruise.

The hotel couldn't find them. Royal Caribbean initiated a fruitless search that would take days. In both instances, they asked if I had an AirTag. It would have helped.

I arrived at LaGuardia Airport with no keys to drive home, so I had to take an Uber. Then, I took a train back into the city the next morning with my spare keys and an Uber from Grand Central Terminal.

Because my car was an older BMW, replacing the keys was not cheap - around $100. Even worse, my building charges exorbitant fees to replace my mailbox and front door security keys, another $100.

I spent over $600 on Uber rides, replacements, and the extra night my car slept in the Laguardia airport garage. If I'd only spent $20 on an AirTag beforehand, I could have avoided all that.

So I'm buying this Best Buy AirTag deal for $75. You can find the same deal on Amazon here as well. The AirTag has been a bit cheaper -- Amazon sold the four-pack for $65 earlier this year. These AirTags might also drop in price even further for the Amazon Prime Day sale.

No matter, I need an AirTag for my keys ASAP. I also want one for my wallet. I'm going to drop a third AirTag into my Meta Ray-Bans Smart Glasses charging case. I always forget where I put that case, and I end up wearing smart glasses with a dead battery. At least they still look stylish.

That fourth AirPod? My kiddo just turned 16 and got his first car. He's also getting his first AirTag to go on the keychain. The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but if it does, at least it won't cost him $600 to get a replacement.

