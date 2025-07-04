Losing my keys cost me $600; this Best Buy AirTag sale for July 4 drops the price to under $20 each
You'll want to have Apple's item-tracker before you need it
It's hard to lose your keys harder than I did, as a volcano would be involved, but if I'd had an Apple AirTag on my keychain, I'd have saved myself hundreds of dollars.
Right now, Best Buy has Apple AirTags on sale for $74.99 for a four-pack, knocking the price under $19 per AirTag. You better believe I'm jumping on this deal. Here's why, and how I'll use my new AirTags.
I always thought, 'I've never, ever lost a set of keys before! I don't need an AirTag.' I've lost my wallet, my backpack, and I even once parked my car in a different state and forgot about it. I never lost my keys until a recent trip to Miami, which included a weekend cruise.
The hotel couldn't find them. Royal Caribbean initiated a fruitless search that would take days. In both instances, they asked if I had an AirTag. It would have helped.
July 4 deal: Apple AirTags (4-pack)
Best Buy and Amazon are both selling the Apple AirTag 4-pack for only $74.99, down from the $99 list price. This isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's still a great price if you need more than one AirTag, dropping the price under $20 each. There might be better sales coming, but it's better to buy these now than lose your keys later.
I arrived at LaGuardia Airport with no keys to drive home, so I had to take an Uber. Then, I took a train back into the city the next morning with my spare keys and an Uber from Grand Central Terminal.
Because my car was an older BMW, replacing the keys was not cheap - around $100. Even worse, my building charges exorbitant fees to replace my mailbox and front door security keys, another $100.
I spent over $600 on Uber rides, replacements, and the extra night my car slept in the Laguardia airport garage. If I'd only spent $20 on an AirTag beforehand, I could have avoided all that.
So I'm buying this Best Buy AirTag deal for $75. You can find the same deal on Amazon here as well. The AirTag has been a bit cheaper -- Amazon sold the four-pack for $65 earlier this year. These AirTags might also drop in price even further for the Amazon Prime Day sale.
No matter, I need an AirTag for my keys ASAP. I also want one for my wallet. I'm going to drop a third AirTag into my Meta Ray-Bans Smart Glasses charging case. I always forget where I put that case, and I end up wearing smart glasses with a dead battery. At least they still look stylish.
That fourth AirPod? My kiddo just turned 16 and got his first car. He's also getting his first AirTag to go on the keychain. The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but if it does, at least it won't cost him $600 to get a replacement.
Phil Berne
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.
