The original Apple AirTag arrived way back in 2021, and while we were previously expecting a second-generation model to debut in the first half of this year, it now looks like the AirTag 2 won't be hitting shelves until September at the earliest.
Sure, that's a minor disappointment, especially since the AirTag 2 will likely use an upgraded ultra-wideband chip to deliver greater tracking range and potential compatibility with the Vision Pro headset.
But if you're simply looking for a way to keep tabs on your keys, wallet, or suitcase, I don't see a good enough reason to wait for this second-generation model. Apple's first-gen AirTag is still a perfectly capable accessory, and it's currently on sale at Amazon in both the US and UK.
Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple's pocket-sized object trackers for just $74.99 (down from $99) in the US, or £92 (down from £119) in the UK. Single-pack AirTags are on sale in both regions, too, at just $24.99 (down from $29) in the US and £26.60 (down from £35) in the UK.
Today's best Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon
UK: was £35 now £26.60 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $24.99 / £26.60 right now.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was $99 now $74.99 at Amazon
UK: was £119 now £92 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also seen fit to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK.
One thing to note: Amazon's annual Prime Day deals event is due to run between July 8 and July 11 this year, so there's a chance that these AirTag deals could improve further.
Mind you, we're likely only talking a few dollars or pounds, and Amazon's current prices largely match what we saw during Black Friday in November. For my money, then, there's no real benefit to waiting until next month.
