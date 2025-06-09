Apple AirTag 2 is ‘nearly ready’ with 3 new features, report claims – but don’t expect to see it at WWDC 2025

Apple is about to launch the AirTag 2 tracker, according to a new report

It probably won’t appear at today’s WWDC 2025 show, though

We can expect a few new features, but not a design update

Apple’s big WWDC event is set to kick off later today (check out our WWDC 2025 live blog for all the latest rumors), which means you might be wondering if Apple is likely to launch any new hardware. Well, one reputable source has shut down that idea, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get new Apple devices any time soon – in fact, the new AirTag 2 update could be just around the corner.

That idea comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record for Apple leaks and rumors. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the AirTag 2 is “nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several months,” suggesting we won’t have long to wait until we see it.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to include the possibility of the AirTag 2 launching at WWDC. In the newsletter’s Q&A section, Gurman posted the question “Will Apple announce any new hardware at WWDC?” His answer is that “Apple has no hardware that’s ready to be released,” adding that “it doesn’t make much sense” to release a new AirTag at WWDC.

That’s because Apple’s event is usually reserved for software updates (like iOS 26 and macOS 26) and new hardware categories, such as the Vision Pro. Given that the AirTag fits neither of those descriptions, it seems like an unlikely inclusion at WWDC. Still, with Gurman confident that it is nearing completion, we hopefully won’t have too long to wait until it’s out of the gate.

AirTag 2 features

(Image credit: Daniel Romero / Unsplash)

With Apple’s AirTag 2 seemingly almost here, it’s worth recapping its rumored features. Right now, the AirTag can be used to keep track of your important devices, with Apple’s Find My app used to track each AirTag from your iPhone.

According to the rumor mill, there are three main changes coming to AirTag 2. The first is the inclusion of Apple’s Ultra Wideband chip, which allows for three times the tracking range compared to the existing AirTag.

As well as that, we could see integration with the Vision Pro, plus a more tamper-proof speaker. This last feature could help prevent AirTags being used for stalking – if its speaker can be tampered with and disabled, it’s easier for stalkers to hide an AirTag and use it to follow someone. With a tamper-proof design, that’s made much more difficult.

The one thing we don’t expect for the AirTag 2 is a new look and feel, as Apple is expected to stick with the small circular design that it’s used ever since the first AirTag arrived. Still, with a few new features and an upcoming release date, this could still be a worthwhile upgrade if you’ve been thinking of investing in an AirTag or two.