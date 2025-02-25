New leak hints at Apple AirTag 2 release window – here’s what to expect

Leaker Kosutami has claimed the AirTag 2 will launch in “May or June”

That lines up with a similar claim from reporter Mark Gurman

AirTag 2 could feature longer range and Vision Pro integration

Apple’s AirTag is a popular way to keep track of your valuables, yet it hasn’t been updated since it first launched in 2021. That drought could well come to an end this year, though, as a leaker has claimed a new version will launch in the next few months.

The information comes from leaker Kosutami, who said in a post on X that Apple plans to launch a next-generation AirTag in “May or June.” Kosutami has shared accurate information in the past, including that the iPhone 16 Pro would come with a battery encased in metal, but they’ve had some misses as well.

Still, their claim matches one made by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in November 2024. At the time, Gurman said that Apple was planning to release a new AirTag “around the middle of next year,” with “next year” referring to 2025.

Kosutami’s prediction lines up with the one from Gurman, as May or June is roughly the middle of 2025. So with Android's Find My Device trackers starting to improve over the last six months, what can we expect from an AirTag 2?

What to expect from AirTag 2

(Image credit: Future)

If the AirTag 2 really is lined up for the middle of the year, it would make sense for Apple to reveal it at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This event falls in June and frequently features product announcements, so it would make sense for Apple to include the new AirTag during the event.

The latest AirTag 2 rumors, from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggested that the tracker would “offer better range, bolster the onboard wireless chip, and improve privacy” compared to the first generation.

That wireless chip could be a second-generation Ultra Wideband number from Apple, while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the new AirTag could be integrated with the Vision Pro headset in some way. That wouldn't be a huge deal given the Vision Pro's widely-reported challenges, but we're certainly interested in the claims of improved range (which is currently between 10m-30m locally, or virtually unlimited if there's someone with an iPhone nearby).

With another leaker backing up Gurman and claiming the AirTag 2 is just a few months away from launch, it’s likely that we’ll start to see more leaks trickle out soon. If you're thinking of buying an AirTag, it might be wise to hold off for now – given a successor is likely only a few months away.