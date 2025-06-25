New leak suggests Apple’s AirTag 2 is almost ready, but it might be facing a significant delay

Apple’s AirTag 2 tracker has long been rumored to launch around the middle of this year

But a new report claims it's been delayed until September

When it launches the tracker could also come with low-battery alerts

Apple’s AirTag is one of the best item-trackers around, and the second-generation AirTag 2 has been rumored to be dropping any day now. But, while a new leak hints that the device is almost ready, it looks like it might be delayed by a few months.

This information seems to have been unearthed by 9to5Mac and “reliable” sources cited by the outlet. We don’t have a way to independently verify what they've said, so take this with a pinch of salt.

First, 9to5Mac says that “we are able to confirm that Apple has already set up compatibility with the 2nd-gen AirTag on iOS 18.6”.

Based on the release dates of iOS 17.6 and iOS 16.6, it’s likely that the iOS 18.6 update will land in mid-July, which lines up nicely with past rumors that the AirTag 2 would drop around the middle of the year.

But before you get your hopes up, 9to5Mac also claims its sources have told it that the AirTag 2 has now been delayed, with Apple "now aiming at a fall release". That could mean we won’t see the device until September, which is when the iPhone 17 range will be announced.

Plenty of new features

(Image credit: TechRadar)

For a few months now, various leaks and rumors have pushed the idea that the AirTag 2 is due to launch right about now. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, for example, claimed that Apple was aiming for a release “around the middle” of 2025, and just a few weeks ago he stated that the device was “nearly ready.” Leaker Kosutami, meanwhile, said the AirTag 2 should arrive in May or June this year.

With June almost over, 9to5Mac’s claim that the release window has been pushed back remains a distinct possibility. That said, there’s still plenty of time for the AirTag 2 to arrive “around the middle” of the year (such as in July or even August), so it’s not a done deal yet.

According to the rumor mill, AirTag 2 will come with better connectivity that could triple the Precision Finding range. It will also supposedly be more tamper-resistant, while 9to5Mac says its source believes the AirTag 2 will have “alerts for both low and very low battery levels.” The website also says it has a “hunch” that Apple could switch to a rechargeable battery in the tracker.

If you’ve been thinking about getting some new AirTags, we would have previously suggested you wait until the new version launches. But with the AirTag 2 apparently delayed a few months, now might be a good time to peruse some of the best AirTag deals if you’re in need of a reliable item tracker.