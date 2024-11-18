Better Apple AirTags are coming – with new AirTag 2 rumors predicting these two big upgrades

A new report says to expect the AirTag 2 in 2025

Apple is said to be focusing on improving privacy and connectivity

Don't expect any major design changes, though

Rumors of an Apple AirTag successor began to circulate shortly after the launch of the original. Considering that Apple's original tracker has been around for nearly four years now, having been unveiled in May 2020, we’ve been hearing about the AirTag 2 for a while, and now a new report is shedding more light on what we can expect.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that a new AirTag, codenamed B589, is in development and that “Apple is getting ready to bring it to market,” likely by the middle of 2025. It’s likely not going to be a redesign, even though we all wish the AirTag had a loop for the easy attachment of keys, but it’s not all bad news.

The report notes that the AirTag 2 will “offer better range, bolster the onboard wireless chip, and improve privacy” compared to the first generation. Seemingly, Apple wants to make privacy front and center and continue to prevent unwanted tracking – the first generation already has additional security features. These features include alerts sent to your iPhone if an AirTag is spotted traveling with you and the ability to play a sound on it to find it.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

One change Apple is likely to implement in the AirTag 2 is making it more difficult to remove the speaker, making it harder for thieves to render it untraceable.

Beyond privacy improvements, Gurman notes that the next AirTag will get improvements to the overall range and the onboard chip. The latter is said to be “bolstered,” so that could mean a new chip or improvements to the current one.

Improved connectivity, improved finding, and more privacy features certainly sound like a winning feature set on paper. We also hope Apple sticks with a user-replaceable, standard battery that can last for a year, a water-resistant design, and easy pairing with the rest of its ecosystem. And, of course, we’re hoping there’s no hike from the current price of $29 / £29 / AU$45 for one AirTag.

Beyond the AirTag, Apple seems to be preparing to launch a number of new products in 2025 – we’re expecting a next-generation iPhone SE , a new entry-level iPad , and a new MacBook Air. Gurman also reported that Apple’s long-rumored smart home display might see the light of day.

