Apple MacBook Air M4: news, rumors, and everything we know

With Apple's Mac event expected this month, a new MacBook Air M4 might be among the tech giant's biggest product reveals of the year.

Apple revealing a new M4 MacBook Air model (either the 13-inch or 15-inch, or even both) would be a highlight at the event, as the MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops in the world.

That said, the last MacBook Airs to launch, the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) and MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), shipped in March 2024, so it might be 'too soon' for a new MacBook Air M4 refresh, but Apple has shipped multiple MacBook Air models in a single year (the last time was in 2020), so it's not out of the question—especially with the Apple M4 chip already out in the wild since June of this year in the iPad Pro.

Of course, thanks to Apple's notorious product announcement style, this reveal is far from set in stone. As such, it's more than possible that we won't see an actual refresh until 2025, but the rumor mill continues to churn. So, until we get official word, we're keeping an ear to the ground for the latest news and rumors, and bringing them all into one place to keep you up to date on the latest developments.

MacBook Air M4: Cut to the chase

(Image credit: Future)

What is it? Apple's rumored M4 MacBook Air refresh

Apple's rumored M4 MacBook Air refresh How much does it cost? Unknown at this time, as it hasn't been officially announced

Unknown at this time, as it hasn't been officially announced When can I get it? Depending on when it's announced, it could be as early as late 2024, or sometime in 2025

MacBook Air M4: Latest news

(Image credit: Future)

There's no official release date for a new M4 MacBook Air refresh as of now. However, if one is announced during the expected Apple event in October 2024, we could be seeing a launch as early as later this month.

And if said MacBook Air M4 reveal doesn't come in time for the Black Friday holiday period, we could still see an M4 MacBook Air launching sometime in 2025.

Ross Young, a display industry analyst and regular Apple news-breaker, stated that panel shipments for the MacBook Air M4 would kick off in October, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that the timing of screen shipments lines up with the launch timeframe he’s heard – and that Apple now plans to debut the MacBook Air M4 refreshes of its 13-inch and 15-inch models in Q1 of 2025, most likely March at the latest.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another rumor from Guman also confirmed the 2024-2025 release window for an M4 MacBook Air refresh, so while it's possible we'll see new MacBook Air M4 models this month, early 2025 seems more likely.

MacBook Air M4: Specs

(Image credit: Apple)

There haven't been any definitive leaks concerning the possible MacBook Air M4 specs, except for the fact that they would be outfitted with an M4 chip.

If we go by previous Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) models, those specs will most likely feature up to 24GB of unified memory, up to 2TB of storage, as well as the 10-core CPU, integrated 10-core GPU, and 38 TOPS neural engine for AI workloads that we saw in the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024).

Beyond that, there isn't much else we can say, other than stay tuned.

MacBook Air M4: What to expect

With the expected October 2024 Apple event quickly approaching, there's a great opportunity for Apple to announce a refresh of the M4 MacBook Air equipped with the M4 chip.

Apple's inconsistency when it comes to new product announcements is quite famous at this point, however, so it's just as likely that we could also get through the whole event with no mention of a new MacBook Air M4 refresh, just to be hit with a quick launch sometime in early 2025.

We'll have to see what Apple does during its October 2024 event first, though, so we'll know soon enough.