Apple's MacBook Pro with OLED again rumored for late 2026 - and it seems increasingly likely this laptop is inbound
The sheer weight of speculation is making this seem a more likely prospect
- Another rumour suggests the MacBook Pro OLED is arriving in late 2026
- We've again been told that Samsung Display will manufacture the screen
- This is one of the more consistent MacBook rumors, with doubt having crept into other theories
Yet another rumor indicates that Apple is set to release a MacBook Pro with an OLED display later in 2026.
MacRumors spotted the report from Dealsite.co.kr (a Korean website), which claims that Samsung Display is going to be the only supplier of these OLED screens for an Apple MacBook that'll debut late in 2026.
We're told that Samsung's Gen 8.6 OLED assembly lines are easily able to meet the demand Apple will require for OLED panels in its MacBook Pros. And that Samsung's investment in this production capability allows for a suitably attractive manufacturing cost when it comes to that all-important bill-of-materials for the MacBook.
Obviously, we need to be careful around any rumor, but this isn't the first time we've heard Samsung's name mentioned as the maker of the MacBook's OLED screen.
In March 2025, well-known Apple leaker Mark Gurman predicted that the big change for the MacBook Pro won't be coming until late in 2026 - with a major redesign centering on a Samsung 'tandem' OLED (two panels squished together, as it were, to allow for better brightness and power efficiency), as well as making the laptop thinner.
Furthermore, Apple may trade out the 'notch' in the screen for a 'hole cut' webcam.
Analysis: Shifting timeframes, perhaps - but there's one constant
This year's MacBook Pro will supposedly be a minor upgrade - if indeed the notebook refresh even arrives in 2025, as another (very recent) piece of speculation from Gurman suggests it has been delayed to early 2026. This will be the MacBook Pro M5, and the OLED model will, in theory, come late in 2026 with the M6 chip onboard.
Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, as that would be rather unusual in terms of launch timing for Apple - but that doesn't mean it can't happen.
In short, the rumor mill has got somewhat confused about exactly what Apple's MacBook plans are in terms of launch dates - perhaps because the company is tinkering with those plans and moving timeframes internally.
Whatever the case, one rumor has remained fairly constant, which is that the MacBook Pro is going to get OLED first, and this will happen late in 2026 - with Samsung now consistently being mentioned as the manufacturer of the screen.
