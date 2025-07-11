Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro might have been delayed until 2026

No reason has been given for the apparent postponement

It means Apple might launch two MacBook Pro models next year

For the last few years, Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro in the fall like clockwork – but this year, that could all change. That’s because a new report has claimed that the M5 MacBook Pro might be pushed back to early 2026, with Apple supposedly “internally targeting” that date instead of the regular late-year release window.

The surprising news comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who has been a reliable source of Apple leaks and rumors in the past. Gurman’s latest report contradicts his earlier reporting, which suggested that the M5 MacBook Pro would be unveiled near the tail end of 2025. That implies that something has changed Apple’s mind on when to push the new laptop into the limelight.

Gurman hasn’t provided a reason for the delay, so the cause of Apple’s decision is anyone’s guess. That said, the reporter noted that the timing is “fluid,” which suggests there’s a chance that the next MacBook Pro could make an appearance before this 2025 is over.

Still, launching a MacBook Pro early in the year is not without precedent, as the M2 MacBook Pro, for example, was released in January 2023. Still, that model has been the exception in the Apple silicon era, with the M1, M3 and M4 MacBook Pro editions all coming out in the fall.

Disappointing delays

(Image credit: Future)

What could be causing this delay? Gurman didn’t offer any hints here, and it’s not immediately clear what Apple’s thought process might be.

The M5 MacBook Pro is likely to be a minor update, with new Apple’s M5 chip being the main differentiator between it and the M4 MacBook Pro. That means issues with the chip could be one of the main reasons for the delay. Alternatively, Apple might simply be holding the device over until 2026 for sales reasons.

Next year could be a big one for the MacBook Pro, with a redesigned model expected to arrive in late 2026. This version is slated to come with a new design and an OLED display, marking the biggest update to the MacBook Pro since the last overhaul in 2021.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But with the M5 MacBook Pro potentially creeping into 2026, we’ll have to see whether the OLED MacBook Pro also gets punted into the long grass as a result.