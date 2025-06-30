Apple’s MacBook range offers some of the best laptops money can buy, and there’s no doubt that they’re premium offerings across the board. That focus on high-end quality means they don’t come cheap, but there are whispers now that Apple might be about to change its tune.

That’s because reputable tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just floated the idea that Apple is working on a much more affordable laptop to appeal to people put off by its devices’ high prices. According to Kuo, it could launch as soon as next year.

By the sound of it, the key factor in cutting the price of this MacBook will be the chip. Kuo’s report states that instead of a Mac-grade M-series chip, this 2026 laptop will come outfitted with an A18 chip that you’ll find in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus phones. And if you need more proof, MacRumors claims it found backend code referencing a Mac with an A18 Pro chip.

Premium positioning

(Image credit: Future)

Apple has long positioned itself as a purveyor of premium goods that exude style and class. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the firm’s guiding principle is to be the best, not to be the first. Just look at products like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod – none of these were the first of their kind when they launched, but they all blew everything else out of the water.

The MacBook is no different. It boasts a solid aluminum chassis, super-fast and efficient chips, the best speakers in any laptop, and a beautiful display that, while not (yet) OLED, still looks fantastic. Round it out with brilliant software and class-leading longevity, and you can see why Apple’s laptops are so well regarded.

With all these touches, the MacBook is priced accordingly. It doesn’t come cheap, but you get what you pay for. This is simply Apple’s way: it doesn’t believe in competing at the low end because it doesn’t want to compromise its premium reputation.

The ironic thing is, this is actually not quite what motivated Steve Jobs. He wanted his company’s products to be the best, but also affordable. Right from the start of Apple, Jobs wanted to make computing accessible.

Has Apple strayed from that with its high-priced gadgets? Perhaps, perhaps not – when you look at the numbers, it’s hard to argue with billions of sales. But maybe the lower-priced MacBook will be Apple’s attempt to return to that affordable mentality in some small way.

How much will it cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

The key to this device’s success will be its price. Don’t get too excited – we’re not about to see a $200 Chromebook competitor. That would require cutting far too many corners for Apple to be happy with the end result.

Right now, Apple’s lowest-priced laptop is the 13-inch MacBook Air, which costs $999 for the public and $899 for students. With that in mind, an A18 MacBook priced at $799 or, perhaps, $699 doesn’t feel outside the realm of possibility.

Whatever it ends up being, the pricing needs to be on point because Kuo believes Apple’s real motivation is to get MacBook sales back to levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means selling 25 million units in 2026. Of that figure, Kuo reckons 5-to-7 million could be the A18-powered MacBook. That’s a pretty sizeable chunk for what sounds like it could be an underpowered device.

But then you’ve got to remember that Apple’s iPhone chips are not even close to being underpowered. They’re easily the best, most powerful mobile chips on the market. For most people, the A18 packs more power into an iPhone than they know what to do with (and doubly so for the A18 Pro). Put it into a Mac and it might be able to stretch its legs a bit more.

(Image credit: Apple)

Add in the fact that, with Apple’s universal apps framework, apps can be made to run on almost any Apple platform, and there’s no need to worry about losing your favorite apps and games because Apple has switched the chip technology.

In addition, most laptop buyers are not looking for the beefiest, most all-conquering device on the market. For the majority of buyers, having a laptop that feels fast in day-to-day tasks and lasts a long time is what they want. The A18 MacBook could be perfect for that. Gamers and creative pros will want to steer clear, but they’re not the target audience anyway.

Still, we’ve got to remember that Apple is possibly entering uncharted territory here. It isn’t used to selling such an affordable MacBook, but at $699 to $799, the disruption would be minimal. The likelihood is that the laptop would simply come with a cheaper chip, with no other changes necessary.

The greatest challenge – and biggest opportunity – for Apple will be thinking up a way to market the device. “It’s the same laptop you love, but with a worse chip” won’t cut it. But perhaps “the MacBook, but cheaper” will.

If Apple can sell a cut-price MacBook that still feels like a true Apple product and does not make bargain-basement compromises, Apple will have done a great job walking an extremely fine tightrope. With the device expected to launch next year, I'll be waiting with bated breath to see what happens.