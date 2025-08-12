Would you let Elon Musk control your home's power? Tesla applies to start providing electricity to UK homes
Tesla looks to widen its electricity supply business
- Tesla’s UK energy push comes as car sales slide sharply across Europe’s key markets
- Ofgem’s licensing process may delay Tesla’s UK power launch until late next year
- Elon Musk’s political stances have stirred concerns among Tesla customers in multiple European countries
Tesla has applied to the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, seeking approval to supply electricity directly to households and businesses across England, Scotland, and Wales.
The request, signed by Andrew Payne, head of Tesla’s European energy operations, marks a potential expansion of the company’s activities beyond electric vehicle manufacturing into the competitive British power market.
If approved, operations could begin as early as 2026, but will challenge a number of long-established utility providers.
An entry point into the UK power sector
Tesla’s UK presence already includes over a quarter of a million electric vehicles on the road, alongside tens of thousands of home storage batteries.
These existing customers could form a ready-made base for its electricity services.
The company’s solar energy and battery storage businesses, along with the concept of portable power stations, suggest it may integrate generation, storage, and supply into a single offering.
This could give Tesla an advantage in bundling services, but it would also place it under the same regulatory and operational pressures faced by other energy suppliers.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The move comes at a time when Tesla’s European EV sales have been falling sharply.
In July 2025, UK registrations dropped by nearly 60% compared to the same month last year, with German sales falling by more than 55%, and across ten major European markets, the decline was 45%.
This downturn is partly attributed to intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturer BYD, which has been rapidly expanding its European footprint with lower-cost alternatives.
Elon Musk’s political positions have also generated discussion about how his profile might affect Tesla’s reception in the UK energy sector.
His prior relationship with US President Donald Trump, now publicly fractured, and his involvement in right-wing political debates in the UK, Germany, and Italy, have drawn criticism from some Tesla customers.
Whether these controversies will influence consumer trust in Tesla as an electricity supplier remains uncertain.
While Tesla is primarily known for its EVs, it already operates a retail electricity business in Texas under the Tesla Energy brand.
There, customers can charge their vehicles at lower rates and even sell surplus electricity back to the grid.
This model, if adapted for the UK, could integrate EV charging with household energy management, potentially appealing to both new and existing customers.
However, Ofgem’s licensing process can take up to nine months, and no details have been disclosed on Tesla’s pricing or operational strategy for the UK market.
Via BBC
You might also like
- These are the best NAS devices around
- We've also rounded up the best cloud storage platforms on offer
- Your webcam could be hacked and hijacked into malware attacks
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.