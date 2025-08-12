Tesla’s UK energy push comes as car sales slide sharply across Europe’s key markets

Ofgem’s licensing process may delay Tesla’s UK power launch until late next year

Elon Musk’s political stances have stirred concerns among Tesla customers in multiple European countries

Tesla has applied to the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, seeking approval to supply electricity directly to households and businesses across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The request, signed by Andrew Payne, head of Tesla’s European energy operations, marks a potential expansion of the company’s activities beyond electric vehicle manufacturing into the competitive British power market.

If approved, operations could begin as early as 2026, but will challenge a number of long-established utility providers.

An entry point into the UK power sector

Tesla’s UK presence already includes over a quarter of a million electric vehicles on the road, alongside tens of thousands of home storage batteries.

These existing customers could form a ready-made base for its electricity services.

The company’s solar energy and battery storage businesses, along with the concept of portable power stations, suggest it may integrate generation, storage, and supply into a single offering.

This could give Tesla an advantage in bundling services, but it would also place it under the same regulatory and operational pressures faced by other energy suppliers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The move comes at a time when Tesla’s European EV sales have been falling sharply.

In July 2025, UK registrations dropped by nearly 60% compared to the same month last year, with German sales falling by more than 55%, and across ten major European markets, the decline was 45%.

This downturn is partly attributed to intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturer BYD, which has been rapidly expanding its European footprint with lower-cost alternatives.

Elon Musk’s political positions have also generated discussion about how his profile might affect Tesla’s reception in the UK energy sector.

His prior relationship with US President Donald Trump, now publicly fractured, and his involvement in right-wing political debates in the UK, Germany, and Italy, have drawn criticism from some Tesla customers.

Whether these controversies will influence consumer trust in Tesla as an electricity supplier remains uncertain.

While Tesla is primarily known for its EVs, it already operates a retail electricity business in Texas under the Tesla Energy brand.

There, customers can charge their vehicles at lower rates and even sell surplus electricity back to the grid.

This model, if adapted for the UK, could integrate EV charging with household energy management, potentially appealing to both new and existing customers.

However, Ofgem’s licensing process can take up to nine months, and no details have been disclosed on Tesla’s pricing or operational strategy for the UK market.

Via BBC