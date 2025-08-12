ESPN and Fox One plan to launch a bundle in October for $33.99 per month

UFC will move from ESPN to Paramount+, while WWE will switch from Peacock to ESPN in 2026

Sports rights have become the new frontier in streaming dominance

The live TV streaming space is undergoing some big changes, and a new sports bundle being launched by Disney and Fox is the latest shakeup that subscribers need to know about.

Starting October 2, those in the US will be able to sign up for the new bundle that combines the two media conglomerates not yet launched on-demand services – ESPN and Fox On – into one package for $32.99 per month. That represents a $16.99 saving over buying ESPN and Fox One separately for $29.99 and $19.99 a month, respectively.

Sports fans will also be able to bundle the 'Unlimited' premium plan ($29.99 per month) of ESPN's new standalone app with other Disney offerings, including Disney+ and Hulu, for a special offer that will be available at launch on August 21, for $29.99 per month for the first 12 months.

The new ESPN and Fox One sports bundle will mean subscribers can access the NFL – thanks to ESPN becoming the new streaming home of the sport – NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Fox's Tony Billetter said in a statement.

It may not have been mentioned in the announcement, but given that ESPN signed a five-year deal for the US streaming rights of WWE last week, we can also expect WWE’s biggest live events like WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam to be available in the bundle from 2026. That means Peacock subscribers will no longer be able to find the sport on the service from next year – although Netflix will still hold the global rights for WWE.

That's a bumper offering for sports fans, and while the new ESPN and Fox One bundle might not be the joint venture (that was going to be called Venu Sports) between Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery that was prevented by market competition watchdogs, it's shaping up to be the next best thing.

Opinion: Sports is a key battleground for steaming services and we're going to have to pay for it

Paramount+ will soon become the home of UFC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As streaming services increasingly compete with broadcasters for various sporting rights, subscribers are seeing a knock-on effect in price increases. It's no secret that these big-ticket deals can cost billions, and to offset this, we've seen the announcement of multiple streaming price hikes so far in 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most recent came from NBCUniversal's streamer, which left Peacock subscribers furious over its biggest price hike ever. This followed last year's 11-year deal with the NBA to bring the sport back to the streamer, and while it wasn't officially confirmed, considering it's worth $2.45 billion a year, many believe this contributed to the decision to raise prices.

These changes have left many feeling like streaming is becoming cable TV, and they're not wrong. The reason why sports streaming rights are increasingly becoming a battleground for streamers is because it's one of the best ways to win back eyeballs from broadcasters. Sports also taps into large, dedicated fan bases that could, in turn, lead to an uptick in subscribers to help close the gap between streaming and cable.

For example, following the latest news that Paramount spent $7.7 billion on a seven-year deal to bring 30 of the UFC’s 'Fight Nights' and 13 marquee events to Paramount+ subscribers starting from 2026, fans will soon have to think about switching their subscription from the current rights holder ESPN, which could lead to a boost in new customers.

Even Warner Bros. Discover is looking to not lose out on the action: the company said during its earnings call last week that it's planning to make a standalone streaming service for its TNT Sports content, which is currently available to live stream through HBO Max in the US and Discovery+ in the UK.

There's also speculation growing around what will happen when Fubo TV merges with Hulu + Live TV later this year or in early next year. With plans for Disney+ and Hulu to become a single app in early 2026, it could mean that subscribers get more bundling options, but nothing is yet confirmed.

With so many new bundles and deals on the way, I expect many subscribers will be looking to switch their subscriptions to the best streaming services to catch their favorite sports, which means there's no better time to keep an eye on the best streaming deals to help dodge any price increases.