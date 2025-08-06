How to watch EFL Championship 2025/26: live stream options, TV channels and key dates

Watch EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams as Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester aim to go straight back up, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham and Tom Brady's Birmingham back in the second tier. Below we have all the information on how to watch EFL Championship 2025/26 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Ipswich have kept plenty of their relegated Premier League squad in tact, including highly rated manager Kieran McKenna, with Sammie Szmodics a proven goalscorer at this level. Southampton have brought in Will Still as gaffer this term after he impressed in France with Reims and Lens. Marti Cifuentes has replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Leicester dugout, and the Foxes have retained their best players, with the exception of Jamie Vardy.

Promoted sides Wrexham and Birmingham will fancy their chances. The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have won three successive promotions from the fifth to the second tier, where they feature for the first time since 1981/82. Josh Windass and Lewis O'Brien are among their summer signings. Blues, part-owned by NFL great Tom Brady, have brought home former youth product Demarai Gray to feed Jay Stansfield up top after a 100-point 2024/25.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard will hope to go one better with his Coventry City side that fell in the playoffs, Ruben Selles takes charge of Sheffield United, while Millwall could go well under the competitive gaffer Alex Neil.

Whatever happens, expect thrills and spills in arguably Europe's most competitive league in which anyone can beat anyone.

Here's where to watch EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any EFL Championship 2025/26 stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual EFL Championship 2025/26 free stream from abroad.

How to watch EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams in the US

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch the EFL Championship 2025/26. Matches picked for international broadcast will be shown on Paramount Plus, CBS or Golazo.

Not yet a subscriber? Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. And if you've never used the service before you can take advantage of a FREE 1-week trial.

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

If you're traveling abroad and struggling to connect to your Paramount Plus account, don't worry, a VPN will smooth out any issues. We recommend NordVPN – more details and a great discount above.

How to watch FREE EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams in the UK

The EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams will be shared between Sky Sports and ITVX the UK.

Sky Sports will be showing more than 1,000 of the 1,891 matches across the EFL (Championship, League One and League Two), Carabao Cup & Vertu Trophy this season, with every team of the 72 guaranteed to have 20 live games.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

This season, free-to-air ITVX will also be showing 20 live games, with 10 Carabao Cup ties and 10 games from across the EFL's three divisions, which includes the Championship.

All you need is a TV license to sign up and watch. The following are the first tranche of ITVX matches, all Championship fixtures with BST start times, unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 13 August Birmingham City v Sheffield United 8pm (Carabao Cup)

Birmingham City v Sheffield United 8pm (Carabao Cup) Saturday 16 August Wrexham v West Bromwich Albion 12.30pm

Wrexham v West Bromwich Albion 12.30pm Sunday 13 September Southampton v Portsmouth 12pm

Southampton v Portsmouth 12pm Sunday 5 October Ipswich Town v Norwich City 12pm

Ipswich Town v Norwich City 12pm Sunday 23 November Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United 12pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United 12pm Saturday 6 December Derby County v Leicester City 12.30pm

If you're traveling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go, Now or ITVX streams.

How to watch EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the EFL Championship 2025/26.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Champions League and Europa League soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

Traveling outside the Great White North during the season? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

How to watch EFL Championship 2025/26 live streams in Australia and New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia and New Zealand, the EFL Championship 2025/26 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU/NZ$14.99 month or AU/NZ$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the EFL Championship, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and a shed load of tennis and rugby.

Not in Australia or New Zealand right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the EFL Championship 2025/26 action as if you were back home.

When does the EFL Championship 2025/26 start? The 2025/26 Championship kicks off on Friday, August 8. The campaign will run over 33 weekend rounds, nine midweek rounds, and four bank holiday rounds. The final day of the season will be Saturday, 2 May 2026.

EFL Championship Fixture List Week 1

Friday 8 August 2025

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town — 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

Saturday 9 August 2025

Southampton vs Wrexham — 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

Charlton Athletic vs Watford — 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

Coventry City vs Hull City — 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

Norwich City vs Millwall — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

Oxford United vs Portsmouth — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

QPR vs Preston North End — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

Stoke City vs Derby County — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers — 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

Sheffield United vs Bristol City — 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

Sunday 10 August 2025

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday — 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET

Can I watch EFL Championship 2025/26 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@SkyBetChamp), Instagram (@efl), and YouTube (@theEFL).