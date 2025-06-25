Stream three NRL games per week FREE on 9Now (Australia)

Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Stream three games per week on FOX Soccer Plus via Fubo (US)

We'd been hoping for something a little different from the 2025 NRL season after the Penrith Panthers' four in a row, but the title race we're getting far exceeds our wildest hopes. Below we have all the information on how to watch NRL from anywhere, including the State of Origin series, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and more.

There's little to separate the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors, who've broken away from the pack to form a top four, but there's only six points between the other 13 teams. Even the Gold Coast Titans, who are two adrift at the bottom of the standings at the time of writing, are very much in the mix to make the finals series.

The reigning champions had an extraordinarily bad start, losing their first six of eight, but you write them off at your own peril. They've since twitched back into life, taking down the Warriors along the way, and already they're lurking ominously. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in, yet only the minor Premier-chasing Storm have a superior points differential.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch NRL live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Watch NRL for FREE

Three NRL games are on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia during each week of the regular season. Every game of the State of Origin and finals series is also on Channel 9 and 9Now.

To keep up to date with the games being broadcast head to 9Now's sports schedule page.

What if you're abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any NRL stream using a VPN

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

Exclusive deal NordVPN - Save up to 70% + FREE Amazon gift card on 2-year plans. There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch NRL live streams in the US

In the US, three NRL games are shown on FOX Soccer Plus each week during the regular season, plus the entirety of the State of Origin and finals series.

If you don't get the channel with cable, FOX Soccer Plus is available via over-the-top streaming service Fubo, which starts at $94.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though new users get $20 off their first month.

Alternatively, FOX Soccer Plus is available through the International Sports Plus add-on for the Pro ($64.99/month) and Elite ($84.99/month) plans.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch NRL live streams in the UK

In the UK, three NRL games per week are being shown on Sky Sports during the regular season, as well as every game of the State of Origin and finals series.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action from abroad.

How to watch NRL live streams in Australia

As alluded to earlier three NRL games per week are on free-to-air Channel 9 in Australia during the regular season, with live streaming available via 9Now. The entirety of the State of Origin and finals series, including the Grand Final, will also be on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Every single game, meanwhile, is exclusively on Foxtel. Kayo Sports is a much more cost-efficient option, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch NRL live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch NRL live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can watch three NRL games on Sportsnet each week during the regular season, and every game of the 2025 State of Origin and finals series.

You can either watch Sportsnet on TV, or via the Sportsnet Plus streaming service, which starts at $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Outside Canada during the 2025 NRL season? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

Can I follow the NRL on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the 2025 NRL season on the official social media channels on TikTok (@NRL), YouTube (@NRL) and Instagram (@NRL).