How to watch Australia vs South Africa T20 Series 2025 — live streams, TV schedule

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 starts at 7pm AEST / 10am BST / 5am ET Sunday, August 10

Australia vs South Africa T20 at Marrara Stadium, Darwin, is the first in a three-match series.

Australia are welcoming back some of their leading T20 players for this series, with Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood and Matt Short returning having missed the 5-0 series victory in the Caribbean over West Indies. The hosts are a formidable T20 side at present, with 22 wins in their past 26 matches.

For South Africa this is a different opportunity. The visitors are using the chance to give some fringe players exposure as this is one of 19 T20 matches South Africa have scheduled in the run up to the next T20 World Cup.

However, the tourists still have experience in the form of several of their big-name players including skipper Aiden Markram, and pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. The bowling line up also includes the exciting 19-year-old left arm quick Kwena Maphaka. On his T20I debut in December, one of his deliveries was of 151.6kph (94.75mph).

So, read on and we'll explain how to watch the full T20 series between Australia and South Africa starting with the first game in Darwin

How to watch Australia vs South Africa T20 live streams in the US

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Australia vs South Africa T20 series in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in the UK

The Australia vs South Africa T20 series is being televised on TNT Sports in the UK.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back from £30.99 per month. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, MotoGP and more.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in India

The rights to Australia's home cricket internationals are held by Disney Star, now known as JioHotstar.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 ($1.70) for 3 months, but the best option is to purchase their Premium Plan for Rs.299/month which is ad-free and offers streaming across four devices at the same time.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in Australia

The Australia vs South Africa T20 series will be broadcast on Fox Sports 501 which is available on Foxtel in Australia.

However, your most cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the Australia vs South Africa T20 series in South Africa.

To access SuperSport you can through satellite on DStv or on DStv Now, the streaming platform which offers cordless access to the SuperSport channels.

Australia vs South Africa T20 series 2025 Q+A

What is the schedule for the Australia vs South Africa T20 series?

August 10: First T20, Marrara Stadium, Darwin;

August 12: Second T20, Marrara Stadium, Darwin;

August 16: Third T20, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns.

What time do the matches start?

Play is due to start in each match at 7pm AEST / 10am BST / 5am ET

Australia vs South Africa T20 squads

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen