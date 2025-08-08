Are we really going to get two near-identical Batman movies in the next few years?

A new report suggests The Batman Part II will feature Robin

The rumor emerged less than 24 hours after the movie's filming start date was revealed

If true, it raises questions about the DCU's own Batman film

The Batman Part II is still over two year away from grapple gunning into theaters, but a new rumor could not only have huge implications for the movie itself, but also James Gunn's DC Universe (DCU).

Let's start with the latest piece of gossip. Yesterday (August 7), industry insider Jeff Sneider suggested that Robin, the Dark Knight's most famous sidekick, is part of the superhero movie's cast. Sneider made the claim in the latest addition of his InSneider newsletter and says he was made aware of Robin's inclusion after sitting down with a "well-placed source" earlier in the week.

Sneider's assertion comes less than 24 hours after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced filming would begin on The Batman Part II in early 2026. Considering the timing of Sneider's claim, some observers would argue its arrival is all a bit too coincidental. After all, if Sneider spoke to his source before WBD confirmed when the cameras would start rolling on the DC comic book movie sequel, why not reveal it sooner?

Robin's apparent inclusion in Matt Reeves' next Batman film raises even more questions and potentially kills off a big fan theory about The Batman Part II's story. So, let's break down the biggest ones that are on my mind right now.

Let's tackle the aforementioned fan theory first. Some fans have speculated that The Batman 2 will be heavily inspired by 'The Long Halloween', one of the Caped Crusader's most famous comic book series. Their evidence? The Batman's follow-up is slated to arrive in October 2027, so a tale based on Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's iconic literary works would befit the film's forthcoming release date.

Robin's possible appearance in The Batman Part II pours cold water on that theory because he isn't in 'The Long Halloween'. Okay, The Batman Epic Crime Saga's next big-screen entry could take creative liberties with said literature and include Robin. It wouldn't be the first time a superhero film has changed elements of a comic series it's based on. Nevertheless, I'd be amazed if Reeves and fellow co-writer Mattson Tomlin shoehorned Robin into their story if it is based on 'The Long Halloween', particularly as it would heavily impact the timeline of events from said story.

What does this rumor mean for the DCU's Batman movie, which is also set to include Robin? (Image credit: DC Studios)

Now it's time to try and address some of those big questions I previously mentioned – and, surprise surprise, they're based around a long-running discussion about whether The Batman Epic Crime Saga is secretly being folded into the DCU.

Here are the facts: When James Gunn announced the initial DCU Chapter One line-up in January 2023, one of the projects he discussed was a Batman movie. Titled The Brave and the Bold, it's expected to draw heavily from Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert's fan-favorite 'Batman and Son' comic series. In it, the Dark Knight is stunned to learn he has a son named Damien, whom he takes in and tries to raise. However, without getting too deep into spoiler territory, there's more than meets the eye about the seemingly genetically perfect, yet rage-filled Damien.

Now, even if Robin is confirmed to be part of The Batman Part II's cast, we don't know which one will appear. It could be any one of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Damien Wayne, or one of the less well-known female Robins in Stephanie Brown or Carrie Kelley. There are other Robins, but those listed are the most well-known.

If – and it's a big if – The Batman 2 features Damien, though, fans will rightly ask the question: is The Batman Epic Crime Saga eventually going to be part of the DCU? After all, it would be silly, not to mention incredibly confusing, if we have two Batman films that exist in separate cinematic universes and feature the same super-duo.

For what it's worth, Gunn and Reeves have largely shut down the idea of the Reeves-Verse being absorbed into the DCU. Crucially, though, Gunn has always left the door slightly ajar – the DC Studios co-chief most recently telling Entertainment Tonight: "I’ve said it before. We [Gunn and Reeves] have talked about it before, but it’s not what’s happening right now." (NB: Gunn didn't emphasise the words in italics, but I've done so to hammer home my point that the door isn't closed on these two universes potentially merging).

There is evidence that Gunn's and Reeves' Batman films will continue to exists in separate shared universes. In June, Gunn said "I think I have a way in" when asked for an update on The Brave and the Bold's script. He also revealed an unnamed writer was busy penning it.

Now, you could argue that those things could be related to Reeves' own Batman flick. He and Tomlin were still thrashing out The Batman 2's screenplay when Gunn made those comments. The fact that Gunn didn't mention the name of his movie's writer, plus his "I think I have a way in" quote, could be interpreted as him and Reeves secretly agreeing to fold The Batman's epic crime saga into the DCU. To me, though, that's akin to fans clutching at straws and trying to manifest the integration of the former into the latter.

Frankly, considering Robert Pattison's Bruce Wayne had only been operating as Batman for a couple of years in The Batman, the only way he'd be old enough to have a kid in The Batman 2 is if it featured a big time jump. Sure, that's a possibility, but I don't see it happening.

The best thing Gunn, who's active on social media, can do right now is confirm or deny Sneider's claim. If Robin is set to appear in The Batman Part II, Gunn – or even Reeves himself – could give us some indication as to which one will feature in Reeves' next big-screen project. That's the only way to officially put another pin in this never-ending debate about the state of The Batman Epic Crime Saga's ongoing independence to the DCU.

In the meantime, let me know what you think. Should these two universes remain separate, or is it time for Pattinson's Caped Crusader to make the leap to the DCU? Sound off in the comments.