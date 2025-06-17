James Gunn has provided some big updates on the next two Batman movies

The DC Studios co-CEO may have found a "way in" for The Brave and the Bold 's story

Gunn also reconfirmed that The Batman Part II hasn't been canceled

James Gunn has provided some exciting – and slightly worrisome – updates on the next two Batman movies.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the DC Studios co-chief said he might have found a "way in" to finally get The Brave and The Bold's script up and running. That film, which is part of his and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe (DCU), is one of the company's biggest creative priorities.

It's not the only Batman flick in development. Matt Reeves' long-gestating The Batman Part II, which is currently slated to arrive in October 2027, is also moving forward, Gunn reconfirmed. However, other comments he made to Rolling Stone about this DCU-adjacent movie didn't provide clarity on a persistent question DC fans have about this Robert Pattinson-led franchise.

But let's start with what Gunn had to say about The Brave and the Bold. Announced as part of the initial DCU Chapter One line-up in January 2023, this movie, which is inspired by Frank Morrison's graphic novel namesake, has been a tough nut for Gunn and company to crack. Now, though, it sounds like Gunn and the film's yet-to-be-announced writer have made a breakthrough on the storytelling front.

The Brave and the Bold has been in development for over two years at this point (Image credit: DC Studios)

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right?" Gunn said. "Batman can’t just be 'oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is... so, we’re dealing with that.

"I think I have a way in, by the way," Gunn added. "I think I really know what it’s – I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

It'll be a while before Batman makes his DCU debut – after all, Gunn and the unnamed scribe aside, the only talent attached to the project is Andy Muschietti (The Flash, It), as the DCU Chapter One film's director. Nevertheless, I'm glad to hear that there's been some movement on one of the most exciting DCU movies and TV shows on the DC Studios docket.

The two Batman problem

It's been three years since The Batman was released in theaters (Image credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.)

Okay, but what about The Batman's film sequel? Here's what Gunn said about the follow-up to The Batman Epic Crime Saga's first entry: "[The] Batman Part II is not canceled. That’s the other thing I hear all the time – that The Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not. We don’t have a script. Matt [Reeves] is slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

That's great news! Well, until you start to consider the wider implications of having two different Batman projects on the go and comments Gunn has made about distinguishing one from the other.

Where the latter is concerned, Gunn has stressed that the DCU's Caped Crusader has to be distinct enough to separate him from the gritty, grounded, and almost realistic universe Reeves has co-created. However, that doesn't mean we should expect the DCU's iteration to channel the flamboyance of the '90s era of Batman movies or the slapstick nature of the Adam Scott-starring TV show from the '60s.

"[There's a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman," Gunn opined. "But he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really."

And therein lies the first problem: how will Gunn and company differentiate their Dark Knight from the Reeves-Verse's one? You could incorporate the fantastical elements from Batman literature, but there's a fine line to be drawn between the extraordinary and the purposeful realism that the best Batman movies, shows, and comic books contain.

The easiest solution – according to some fans, anyway – would be to merge the Reeves-Verse with the DCU and install Pattinson's Bruce Wayne as the latter's billionaire vigilante. It's a topic of conversation that's dominated online and in-person discussions for months, so much so, in fact, that it came up during the last big DCU update Gunn and Safran gave in February.

While Gunn and Reeves have discussed such a possibility, they have always played down suggestions that it'll ever happen. Gunn did so again during his chat with Rolling Stone – "It’s not likely at all", Gunn said. However, that quote, coupled with another – "I would never say zero, because you just never know" – haven't exactly closed the door on Pattinson becoming the DCU's Caped Crusader.

Do I think that'll happen? No. If it was going to, it would've done by now. Each time that Gunn and/or Reeves leave the door ajar on it, though, it only reignites the perpetual debate about whether it should be done or not. So, here I am, Messrs Gunn, Safran, and Reeves: clarify this once and for all by ruling out a merging of the DCU and Reeves-Verse. Do so and we (including you three!) can all get on with our lives without having to read any more about this already tiresome discussion.