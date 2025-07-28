Which parts of Peacemaker season 1 will be put out to pasture in the show's next chapter?

The official trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has been released

James Gunn's next DCU project will debut in late August

Its latest teaser has reignited a fierce fan debate about the hit comic book TV show

The official trailer for Peacemaker season 2 is finally here – and it's reignited a long-running fan debate about what parts of the show are canon in the DC Universe (DCU).

Released online following its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, the teaser gives us a much clearer picture about its plot. Before we get into that and the aforementioned fan debate, watch the HBO Max series' latest trailer below if you haven't already:

We already knew Peacemaker season 2 would explore the DC Multiverse. Indeed, its first trailer confirmed John Cena's Chris Smith/Peacemaker would travel to an alternate reality using his deceased father Auggie's Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC).

The new dimension Peacemaker finds himself in is a much more idyllic version of the universe he occupies, too. In it, his variant is a celebrated hero, while Auggie and Chris' brother, who are dead in Peacemaker's universe, are alive and well. It also seems that the Peacemaker variant who dwells in this parallel dimension is in a relationship with Emilia Harcourt, who shunned the advances of the Peacemaker we know (let's call him Peacemaker 1.0) in the latter's universe. So, Peacemaker 1.0 is sure to be find himself torn between wanting to stay in this alternate universe, or returning to his own where his real friends are.

We get glimpses of other alternate realities in this trailer as well, including one where giant skull spiders roam a dystopian landscape. Will we visit these realms in one of the best HBO Max shows' sophomore season? I doubt it, but that might be for the best for any arachnophobes among you.

Why Peacemaker season 2's new trailer doesn't definitively answer if it's canon in the DCU

But back to the fiery online debate I previously alluded to. Before DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired – in late 2022 – to reboot DC Comics' live-action cinematic universe (i.e. the DCU), Peacemaker season 1 was officially part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

When Gunn announced the full line-up for DCU Chapter One, also known as 'Gods and Monsters', in January 2023, Peacemaker season 2 wasn't mentioned among said projects. However, later that year, he revealed Peacemaker 2 was not only in the works, but would also be part of DCU Chapter One.

Since then, fans have debated whether the events of Peacemaker season 1 are canon in the DCU. Viewers have also wondered if 2021's The Suicide Squad film, another DCEU project Gunn wrote and directed, is part of the DCU. After all, one of that movie's dangling plot threads, i.e. Smith murdering Rick Flag Jr, was carried over into Peacemaker's first season. It'll be further explored in season 2, with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr attempting to hunt down Smith and seek retribution for his son's death.

Recently, Gunn has tried to address Peacemaker's canonicity in the DCU. Speaking to Den of Geek, Gunn said: "There are certain things from the old universe [the DCEU] that we refer to in Peacemaker season 2. But, until then, they’re not canon. Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon."

Gunn doubled down on those quotes during a chat with Entertainment Weekly at SDCC 2025. So, case closed, right? After all, if anyone's going to have the final say on what's canon or not, it's going to be one of DC Studios co-CEOs.

For many fans, that's the only proof they need. Nevertheless, I – and, if you look at some online reactions following the launch of season 2's latest trailer, others like me – don't think it's so clear cut.

For one, is Peacemaker 1.0 traveling to the DCU from the DCEU, or does he already exist in the DCU and travels to another DC Comics universe? The latter seems more likely, especially as season 2 continues Peacemaker 1.0's story from The Suicide Squad and season 1 of his self-titled TV show.

That said, if he already exists in the DCU, how come the DCEU's Justice League makes a cameo in the season 1 finale? Yes, Gunn has said their appearance isn't canon in the DCU, but then they wouldn't exist in this universe if season 1 was part of the DCU, so how could they show up in the first place? You can see why some viewers, myself included, are baffled by the murkiness of it all.

At this juncture, wouldn't it be better for Gunn and Safran to definitively say what's canon? Sure, that could spoil some big story beats in season 2, so I understand their trepidation. If they don't want to spend the entirety of season 2's press tour answering the same question over and again, though, it might be best if the pair confirm which parts of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad are canon in the DCU. That would be a great help when I next update my DC movies in order guide, too!

But, what do you think? Does it matter what's canon or not in the DCU? Should we be patient and wait for answers once Peacemaker season 2 arrives on August 21? Or do Gunn and Safran need to fully address everything I've outlined above? Let me know in the comments.