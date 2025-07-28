Battlefield 6 was officially revealed last week

Now a reliable leaker has given us some potential insight into the game's battle royale mode

It will allegedly take place in a coastal environment called Lydon Beach

Yet more information has leaked about the next entry in the Battlefield series, now officially titled Battlefield 6.

The game was revealed late last week with an explosive trailer that showed off its modern military setting and gritty, realistic tone. It confirmed that the title will be called Battlefield 6 and teased a further multiplayer reveal at the end of this month.

We won't have to wait that long for new details, however, thanks to the reliable Battlefield leaker 'Temporyal'. The user, who has a good track record when it comes to Battlefield data mining, shared a mock-up of the game's battle royale map assembled through information that they had collected.

The mode will allegedly take place in an environment known as Lydon Beach, a tropical-looking coastal location.

They also claim that the map will feature a wide range of points of interest, including a build-up area known as Main Street, industrial docks, and what appears to be a military base called Fort Lydon.

The map will even seemingly have a massive golf course, which has me hoping that we'll get the chance to mess around with some drivable golf karts. They also suggest that a metro system could be in the works, potentially allowing players to quickly travel around to different areas.

All in all, it looks like a pretty solid battle royale setting, with plenty of variety in terms of density and layout.

I've been playing plenty of Call of Duty: Warzone since the return of the Verdansk map earlier this year, but would happily jump ship for the opportunity to explore something a little fresher. I'm sure many other players would do the same.