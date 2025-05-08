Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will offer players 'more choice and freedom'

New details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach have been revealed ahead of the game's release next month

The story, which is set 11 months after the first game, finds Sam in Mexico and Australia and "unfolds at a faster pace"

New features like a day and night cycle, an aerial view camera, and environmental hazards that affect gameplay have also been added

New details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach have been revealed ahead of the game's release next month.

The latest comes from PlayStation Blog's hands-on impressions, which offers fresh insight into Death Stranding 2, including information about the game's story, gameplay, and newly added features.

In terms of narrative, the sequel is set 11 months after Death Stranding and finds Sam Bridges living in Mexico in a quiet life with his BB Lou, until he gets caught up in an incident that brings him to Australia where he is once again tasked with traveling across the map to "re-connect a fractured society".

Compared to the first game, Death Stranding 2's story "unfolds at a faster pace" and will give players access to new equipment and structures earlier on.

The story will start in Mexico, but new footage of the Australia map showcases the expansive terrain. During travel, players will be able to switch to an "aerial camera" that will show Sam from a bird's-eye view, allowing a further look at the environment surrounding them.

It's also said that the game will offer "more choice and freedom in terms of strategy and decision-making", which applies to the new equipment, as well as transportation, infrastructure, weapons, smoke grenades to avoid combat altogether, and more.

Alongside new enemy types, like a new BT called "the Watcher" that detects and attacks through sight, gameplay appears to be much more reactive this time around, with the addition of a new day and night cycle.

For instance, terrain and enemies are more visible during the day, but threats can locate the player more easily. Meanwhile, night-time offers more opportunities for stealth at the cost of visibility.

Environmental hazards, like earthquakes, flash floods, and heavy rain, will also impact the world around Sam, meaning players will need to find alternate routes from time to time.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to launch on June 26, 2025, for PlayStation 5. Sony has also revealed a new limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller inspired by Death Stranding 2, which will release alongside the game.