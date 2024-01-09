Death Stranding 2 - everything we know

Death Stranding 2 was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 and is set to follow on from what we think is one of the best PS4 games ever. While we've yet to receive concrete details relating to the Death Stranding 2 release date, we do know its main cast and the fact that its story was recently completely rewritten.

A reveal trailer for Death Stranding 2 is also available for Kojima fans to pick apart. In it, we see returning characters Fragile and Sam 'Porter' Bridges - though not exactly how we last left them. There are new villains in the mix, and some very beautiful visuals, making Death Stranding 2 one of the most exciting upcoming PS5 exclusives we have on the calendar.

Here's what we know about Death Stranding 2 so far, including a look at the confirmed platforms, the initial trailer, and all of the latest news. As more details come to light, no doubt drip-fed over the next year or so, we'll be sure to update this page.

Death Stranding 2 platforms

Death Stranding 2 is currently only confirmed for PS5. Death Stranding, one of the best PS5 exclusives you can play right now, actually only originally launched on PS4. It was originally published by Sony for PlayStation 4, before later seeing a PC version later on, published by 505 Games. It's possible that a similar thing could happen with Death Stranding 2, but, for now, it's only confirmed as a PS5 exclusive.

Death Stranding 2 trailer

There's only been one Death Stranding 2 trailer released so far. It's four minutes of classic Kojima misdirection, with plenty of big names thrown in. Check it out below:

In terms of what it all means... well, the Death Stranding 2 reveal trailer definitely raises more questions than answers. For one, Sam 'Porter' Bridges is grey now, and Fragile appears to be cured. Not only that, but she has a baby, which she later fails to protect from unknown enemies. There's a creepy-looking BB, a giant ship rising from tar, as well as a new villain wearing a very familiar red mask. We'll have to wait and see how it all pays off and develops into a fuller narrative.

It could be a while before we see more about Death Stranding 2. Until then, it's worth keeping an eye on the official PlayStation YouTube channel for new trailer drops.

Death Stranding 2 cast

As expected, Death Stranding 2's main cast features some big names from the worlds of both movies and gaming. You can check out the confirmed cast below:

Norman Reedus

Léa Seydoux

Elle Fanning

Shioli Kutsana

Troy Baker

Death Stranding 2 latest news

Hideo Kojima rewrote Death Stranding 2 completely following the pandemic

Speaking to the Japanese outlet Natalie, Kojima has outlined exactly what changed with the sequel's story in the wake of COVID-19. In the interview, the Metal Gear Solid and Snatcher creator explained that the plot for Death Stranding 2 was written before the pandemic, which surged in Asia in late 2019 before going global in early 2020.

Hideo Kojima shares a picture of Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus

Hideo Kojima has sparked an online furor by posting pictures of Death Stranding star Norman Reedus with Keanu Reeves, kicking off speculation that The Matrix star may appear in Death Stranding 2.

