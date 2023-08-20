Hideo Kojima shares a picture of Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus, sparking Death Stranding 2 rumors

Hideo Kojima has sparked an online furore by posting pictures of Death Stranding star Norman Reedus with Keanu Reeves, kicking off speculation that the Matrix star may appear in Death Stranding 2.

While the candid shots may simply show a couple of biking pals out for a ride and nothing more, given the fact Kojima frequently trolls us by giving us sneaky peeks of his all-star cast years before they are formally announced, it's perhaps no surprise that fans have gone wild.

"Holy sh*t," exclaimed one commenter. "What are you cooking up."

"Wake the fu*k up, Sam Bridges," teased another, uniting memorable lines from Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding together. "We got a package to deliver."

This isn't even the first time Kojima has teased us by posing with Reeves, either. Back in 2019, Reeves stopped by Kojima Productions to say hello, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. And whilst it's now clear Reeves didn't have the time or inclination to lend his likeness to Kojima at the time, it's possible Reeves' recent starring role in Cyberpunk 2077 may have changed things.

Either way, Kojima's posts are rarely as innocent as they seem. Guess we'll find out sooner or later – and if not at Gamescom, The Game Awards 2023 are just four short months away now… Watch this space, eh? (Thanks, Comic Book).

Hideo Kojima recently detailed how Death Stranding 2 's story was completely rewritten due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Death Stranding 2 – arguably one of the biggest upcoming games – was first announced by Kojima at the end of last year, promising to build upon the original release in new and exciting ways.

Asked if the story of Death Stranding 2 was based on the pandemic, he responded: "That's not true. But I had to rewrite everything because of Coronavirus.

"In Death Stranding, it was just to connect, but with the coronavirus crisis, pseudo-connections such as remotes have come to be emphasized.

"On the other hand, I felt that such pseudo-connections alone would not lead to fulfilling human lives. After all, humans need to go out into the outside world and move".