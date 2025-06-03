It seems that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will let players wield the awesome battle guitar featured in the game's trailer
Higgs Monaghan's guitar can seemingly be obtained
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will seemingly let players use a melee weapon featured in the game's announcement trailer
- The game's ESRB rating page says players will get to use a "battle guitar"
- The battle guitar can be seen being used by Troy Baker's character, Higgs Monaghan, in the game's State of Play trailer
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will seemingly let players use a unique melee weapon, which was featured in the game's announcement trailer.
That's according to the game's ESRB rating page, which appears to confirm that Death Stranding 2 will allow players to use the "battle guitar" as a melee weapon (via IGN).
"This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter Bridges) attempting to reconnect society in a post-apocalyptic world. From a third-person perspective, players traverse an open-world landscape to deliver various goods and packages," the rating summary reads.
"Along the way, players can engage in combat against human soldiers, battle androids, and ghostly apparitions. Players use melee weapons (e.g., battle guitar) and firearms (e.g., machine guns, sniper rifles) to kill enemies."
If you're unfamiliar, the battle guitar was first shown being wielded by Troy Baker's character, Higgs Monaghan, in the game's first State of Play trailer.
The trailer footage shows that it's a modified, orange and black electric guitar, and when the strings are strummed, it will shoot electric energy at enemies.
In the sequel, you once again play as Sam Bridges, so it looks like players can obtain the melee weapon at some point in the story.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to launch on June 26, 2025, for PlayStation 5. Sony has also revealed a new limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller inspired by Death Stranding 2, which will release alongside the game.
