Nothing Phone 3 prices and colors leaked, and it’s exactly as expensive as we expected

The Nothing Phone 3 will apparently start at $799

It's said to come with a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage

Colors might be limited to black and white

We already had a good idea of what the Nothing Phone 3 would cost, as the company had previously revealed that it would be priced at roughly £800, but now we might know the exact price – at least in the US.

According to leaker @MysteryLupin, the Nothing Phone 3 will start at $799, for which you’ll get a model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

That could mean the UK price of around £800 will end up being exactly £799, or it could be something like £779, following on from the Nothing Phone 2, which launched at $599 / $579. The Australian price is harder to predict, but for what it’s worth, $799 converts to AU$1,237.

Nothing Phone (3)Black or White12/256 GB = 799 USD16/512 GB = 899 USD https://t.co/DSWzRIOno5June 2, 2025

A premium price for the top model

In any case, the price apparently rises to $899 for a model with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. In the UK, that would probably mean adding between £80 and £100 to the price, while in Australia the price rise might be more in the region of AU$150, but we’re just guessing there.

These prices would put the Nothing Phone 3 in line with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16, and would make it far more expensive than previous models.

As well as all that, the same source also claims that the Nothing Phone 3 will come in a choice of white and black shades, which coupled with the recent revelation that the Glyph interface the company’s phones are known for seemingly won’t be present, suggests this could have a quite smart and understated design.

Of course, this being a leak we’d take it with a pinch of salt. We’ll know the official price, colors, and specs soon though, as the Nothing Phone 3 is landing in July.

