The Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s first true iPhone and Galaxy S rival – with a price to match
Nothing's "first true flagship"
- The Nothing Phone 3 will have "premium materials" and "major performance upgrades"
- It's said to be the company's first true flagship phone
- However, it will also cost a lot more than previous models
Nothing has so far found smartphone success with eye-catching but affordable handsets that target the low-end and mid-range markets, but with the Nothing Phone 3, the company is taking a gamble on something more premium.
In a video shown during the latest Android Show, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 is coming this summer (likely meaning sometime between June and August), and that it will have “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.”
These will apparently combine to make this Nothing’s “first true flagship smartphone”. That all sounds promising, but unsurprisingly it'll come at a cost, with Pei adding that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost around £800.
A flagship phone with flagship competition
Converted, that’s roughly $1,060 / AU$1,640, but price conversions are rarely accurate. Given that the Nothing Phone 2 launched for $599 / £579 / AU$1,049, we’d think the US price of the Nothing Phone 3 would be similar to the UK price – so probably $800 or just over. In Australia, it’s harder to predict, but maybe around AU$1,350.
That would put the Nothing Phone 3 in a similar price bracket to the Samsung Galaxy S25, the iPhone 16, and the Google Pixel 9, so it would have far more high-profile competition than previous Nothing handsets.
It'll be interesting, then, to see whether the Nothing Phone 3 will offer enough to justify that price, and whether buyers will give it a chance over bigger names. We should find out soon, but in the meantime – or if you’re not in the market for a premium phone – there’s always the more mid-range Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
