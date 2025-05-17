The latest Nothing Phone 3 leak hints at chipset, camera, and battery specifications

It's been two years since the Nothing Phone 2 launch

A new Nothing Phone 3 leak has emerged

It points to a well-specced flagship phone

The handset could launch in July

We're expecting the Nothing Phone 3 to break cover sometime in the next couple of months, and now some major specs have just leaked, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the handset's chipset, camera setup, and battery.

According to Smartprix, the phone is going to come with a "flagship Snapdragon chipset" from Qualcomm, though it doesn't say which specific chipset. It could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, or the more recently announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

As for the camera system, it sounds like we're getting a "significantly reworked camera system" with a triple-lens module around the back of the phone. It'll have a "large primary sensor" and a periscope telephoto lens that's potentially even bigger.

Lastly, the battery capacity will "possibly" exceed the 5,000 mAh mark according to Smartprix's sources. The Nothing Phone 2, which made its debut back in July 2023, came with a 4,700 mAh-capacity battery packed inside.

A "premium" handset

We've already seen the Nothing Phone 3a this year (Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

Only a few days ago, we got an official video from Nothing CEO Carl Pei, telling us that the upcoming flagship phone would have "premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up".

Remember that the phone was delayed from 2024 so that Nothing could get the software right. We're expecting a lot of AI assistance to be involved, and it looks set to rival offerings such as Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence from its competitors.

We haven't heard too much in the way of leaks, rumors, or official announcements around the Nothing Phone 3 yet, other than it's on the way. Given the specs mentioned in this leak, it looks likely to be one of the best Android phones of the year.

Nothing has already launched two phones this year of course, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro mid-rangers. As soon as the next handset from the company is made official, we'll let you know.