Most of the key Nothing Phone 3 specs have leaked ahead of its official unveiling

More details of the Nothing Phone 3 have appeared online

It looks like a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone 2

The processor running the phone has already been made official

The extended wait for the Nothing Phone 3 will be over sometime in July, when the handset gets its official unveiling, but ahead of time we've got a batch of leaked specs telling us what to expect from the upcoming device.

According to tipster @gadget_bits (via Notebookcheck), the Nothing Phone 3 is going to come with a 6.7-inch, 1.5k resolution OLED display, matching the Nothing Phone 2, and a 5,150 mAh capacity battery – up from 4,700 mAh.

Wired charging speeds are said to be getting a bump from 45W to 100W. A launch date of July 1 is also listed, which matches what Nothing has previously said about a July launch window. That would be a week on Tuesday from today, so if that is accurate, Nothing should make the date official soon.

The phone is apparently going to have a 50MP front-facing camera, and a triple-lens 50MP + 50MP + 50MP camera around the back, with 3x optical zoom via a periscope lens, and an ultrawide lens included in the mix. The Nothing Phone 2, by comparison, has a 32MP selfie camera and a dual-lens 50MP + 50MP camera on the back.

Price and software

🚨 ExclusiveNothing Phone (3)- 6.7" 1.5k OLED LTPO display- 50mp + 50mp 3x periscope + 50mp UW- 50mp front- 5150mAh battery (typ) + 100W charging- Wireless + reverse wireless charging- NFC, eSIM- Nothing OS 3.5 on Android 15- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Launching on July 1st pic.twitter.com/GB3TaeekT6June 21, 2025

We get a few more bits from the same leak, which are all pretty much as you would expect, including support for NFC and eSIMs. The phone is tipped to come with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Nothing has already confirmed that the upcoming Phone 3 is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, so it's no surprise that this is mentioned in the leak too. It's not the best mobile Snapdragon CPU around right now, but it's well up there.

The rest of the specs match the processor in being very good, if not best in class. It's going to be interesting to see how the Nothing Phone 3 is priced: the rumors are that it could start at $799 in the US, which would make it pricier than its predecessor, which launched in 2023 for $599 / £579 / AU$1,049.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We know that Nothing skipped a year between launches because it wanted to make sure the on-board software and AI was exactly right, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens in this department too. We've previously heard that there are going to be some "breakthrough innovations" in terms of the user interface.