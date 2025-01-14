Leaked Nothing Phone 3 memo teases a flagship phone packed with AI

The Nothing Phone 3 could be a serious step up from current models

A leaked memo talks about a "flagship" device

Expect plenty of innovative AI features on board

We've got a bit more information on the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, via a leaked memo – and it seems as though the delayed handset could be the most powerful and flagship-like Nothing phone yet, and packed with AI features.

The leak comes from veteran tipster @evleaks (via Android Central), and is apparently an internal memo sent around Nothing by its CEO Carl Pei. The note talks about "even better products and greater innovation" through the course of 2025.

Further on, the Nothing Phone 3 is described as a "flagship" and "landmark" smartphone – which certainly sounds like a step up from the company's existing models. As our Nothing Phone 2 review will tell you, earlier handsets have focused on value for money rather than top-end specs or performance.

The memo also mentions a revamped user interface that leans heavily on AI, which in 2025 is to be expected. Pei has previously talked about wanting to get AI right, in an interface that's both helpful and enjoyable to use.

The story so far

It seems someone forwarded this @Nothing email to @evleaks. 👀The Nothing Phone (3) is rumored to launch with "breakthrough innovations in user interface," heavily leveraging AI.I’m excited to see what this brings! What are your expectations for it? pic.twitter.com/HSCHXSpI6jJanuary 13, 2025

The most recent phones we've seen from Nothing are the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, both launched in March 2024 – and then there was a glow-in-the-dark variant of the latter handset, which launched in October.

As for a true successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which launched back in July 2023, we heard from Pei last year that the handset would be pushed back to 2025 while the company worked on next-gen, AI-powered software.

The aim, he said, was to utilize AI that would help to redefine how we interact with our devices, something we've also seen from Rabbit and others. The rumor is that the AI on board the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, and a number of other specs have also leaked out.

According to one tipster, it's possible we might see several new Nothing phones by the middle of the year, including a Nothing Phone 3 Pro that could be the premium-level flagship handset discussed in this latest leak.