Nothing is tipped to launch 3 new phones by mid-2025 – and here's what they might be

Nothing may treat us to three new phones by mid-2025

It seems very likely the Nothing Phone 3 will be one of them

One or two mid-range handsets could also be in the pipeline

Nothing has already told us that the Nothing Phone 3 is going to be landing in 2025 – and a new rumor suggests there are going to be another couple of Nothing handsets launching before the middle of 2025 rolls around.

According to well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, there are three handsets in "active development" at Nothing right now, and furthermore it's "likely" that they'll all break cover during the first half of next year.

So let's start with the Nothing Phone 3, as it seems the most obvious of the trio. We thought we would get the sequel to the Nothing Phone 2 this year, but in June the Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei announced it would be pushed back to 2025.

The reason, as you might expect, was AI. Pei talked about a "redefined" smartphone experience with "AI interactions" that are "seamless and smart" – so it'll be interesting to see what the Nothing team comes up with next year.

What happens next?

There are 3 new phones from Nothing under active development right now.These Will likely cover H1 2025November 29, 2024

Aside from extra AI – and presumably speedier internal components – we haven't heard too much up to now about what the Nothing Phone 3 is going to be bringing with it. So what are the other two handsets Yogesh Brar is talking about?

Well, perhaps we can actually count the Nothing Phone 3 as two phones. A few days ago we saw a leaked benchmark for a mid-range Nothing handset, suggesting we might get both a Nothing Phone 3 and a Nothing Phone 3 Pro in the coming months.

Quite where that leaves a potential successor to the Nothing Phone 2a and the Nothing Phone 2a Plus remains to be seen – but it's a pretty safe bet that the third handset here is going to be a cheaper Nothing Phone 3a, or something along those lines.

There's always the chance Nothing could surprise us – with another glow-in-the-dark phone for example – but if you're a fan of the way this company puts together its smartphones, it seems you've got a lot to look forward to in 2025.