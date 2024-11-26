Nothing Phone 3 benchmarks just leaked – and may have revealed a key spec
Another mid-ranger coming soon?
- The Nothing Phone 3 may have been spotted in a new leak
- Benchmark stats point to a new mid-range handset
- The phone is due to launch sometime in 2025
It's been quite the wait for the Nothing Phone 3 – with the phone pushed back to 2025 to allow more time for additional AI features to be developed – but a new benchmark leak suggests the handset will be turning up sooner rather than later.
The Geekbench listing was spotted by GSMArena, and based on the scores and the internal spec references, the Nothing Phone 3 could be more of a mid-range phone than a flagship: it looks as though the processor inside is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
That would be a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 3 fitted inside the Nothing Phone 2, but this could just be one of several variants. It's very possible that more powerful, higher-end versions of the Nothing Phone 3 are in the pipeline too.
The listing also tells us there'll be 8GB of RAM here, with Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.0 for the software – though as always with these benchmark leaks, don't assume anything is confirmed until Nothing gets around to making the handset(s) official.
What comes next
You can catch up on the recent history of Nothing phones by reading our Nothing Phone 2 review, Nothing Phone 2a review, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus review. Those phones came out in July 2023, March 2024, and July 2024 respectively.
The Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus are very much mid-range handsets, so it would be something of a surprise if the Nothing Phone 3 (or one of its variants) was too – it seems more likely that we'd get a Nothing Phone 3a as a follow-up.
We haven't heard too much about the Nothing Phone 3 so far, beyond that it'll feature plenty of AI. A couple of codenames have leaked, and according to insiders the Nothing Phone 3 will in fact offer performance close to flagship levels.
The GSMArena article does predict that a premium Nothing Phone 3 Pro is indeed on the way, so that might be the true successor to the Nothing Phone 2 – rather than the model referenced in this benchmark.
