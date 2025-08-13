The Huawei Mate XT 2 could land on September 10

That's the same week we're expecting the iPhone

The first Huawei tri-fold was launched last year

The pioneering, triple-folding Huawei Mate XT that launched in 2024 is due to get a successor later this year – and the latest rumor suggests the premium device is going to be unveiled around the same time as the Apple iPhone 17 series.

This information comes from well-known tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Headlines), who says we can expect to see the Huawei Mate XT 2 announced on Wednesday, September 10.

If you've been keeping pace with the flurry of iPhone 17 rumors in recent weeks, then you'll know those are pointing to Tuesday, September 9 as the big day for the grand unveiling of Apple's next flagship phones.

The usual iPhone upgrades are in the pipeline – a faster processor, better cameras, and so on – but there's no doubt that it's Huawei that will be unveiling the most innovative and exciting handset that week, if these rumors prove to be accurate.

When are we getting a foldable iPhone?

Apple has always taken a rather slow and steady approach to smartphone innovation, which helps explain why Huawei is now on its second tri-fold phone and Samsung is on its seventh round of foldables, while Apple has yet to even hint that a foldable iPhone is coming.

The most recent information we have suggests that Apple will finally launch a folding iPhone in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 line. After that, we might get treated to a new model every 12 months, as Apple gets more familiar with the manufacturing process.

Rumors indicate that Apple has been working hard to minimize the crease on its foldable iPhone, and we're expecting it to cost a fair bit too. Other leaks suggest it won't claim the title of the thinnest foldable phone when it appears.

A folding iPhone has been a long time coming, and we're looking forward to seeing it, but Apple has a lot of catching up to do at this point, with Samsung expected to launch its own tri-fold phone at some point in October.