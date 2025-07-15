More foldable iPhone price rumors have emerged

It could cost a little less or a lot more than the Z Fold 7

Price might not be the biggest consideration

Nothing is official yet, but it seems certain that Apple is busy working on a foldable iPhone – and we have a couple of fresh analyst predictions for how much the folding device is going to cost when it finally sees the light of day.

According to analysts at UBS (via Fortune), the foldable iPhone could come in at around $1,800-$2,000. That's not too bad, considering the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,899.

Before we get ahead of ourselves though, the well-respected Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is investing in superior hinge technology to make the folding iPhone screen crease less visible – and that will in turn push the price up higher than it is for other foldables.

Premium pricing for the foldable iPhone has long been rumored, and given the state of the industry at the moment and previous history it seems more likely that Apple's take on the form factor will cost more than the competition – though time will tell.

Price isn't everything

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Of course price is important for phones – a cheaper, better value phone is generally going to sell better than an overpriced one. That said, I don't think the foldable iPhone is going to sink or swim based on whether it's more or less expensive than its rivals.

We know Apple fans are typically prepared to pay a price premium for iPhones: these handsets command high prices, and hold on to a lot of their value over time. For a shiny new form factor, I reckon there will be plenty of takers for this device, at any price.

If you're committed to investing in a foldable phone, you know you're going to pay a lot more than you would for a standard phone – and bear in mind that a folding iPhone might mean you don't need an iPad, so there are savings to be had there.

What seems to me to be most crucial here is what Apple's always been good at: providing a software experience and build quality that beats its rivals, which might come in the form of an upgraded hinge and crease setup that improves on what Samsung is doing.