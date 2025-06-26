Leaked foldable iPhone specs suggest it could have two 48MP cameras

That's fewer cameras than rival foldables, and far fewer megapixels than at least one upcoming rival's camera might have

The leak also details screen and construction specs

While there have been numerous leaks about the foldable iPhone, until now, we hadn't heard all that much about its cameras, apart from the fact that there will likely be two of them. Now, though, we have a better idea of the iPhone Fold's megapixel credentials.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station (via @Jukanlosreve), the foldable iPhone is "expected" to have a pair of 48MP cameras. They don’t specify what type of cameras these will be, but previous leaks point to wide and ultra-wide snappers, with no telephoto to speak of.

But if that’s the case, then the foldable iPhone might not impress camera fans, nor tempt them away from rival handsets. After all, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have triple-lens cameras, with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, respectively.

Apple foldable info:Specs haven’t been finalized yet.The most recent test version features a display around 7.58 inches with a 2713x1920 resolution and a 14.1:10 aspect ratio.It’s expected to have dual 48MP cameras, a hinge made of a more durable amorphous metal glass… pic.twitter.com/kBQMor0SxgJune 26, 2025

And while the foldable iPhone's rumored 48MP megapixel count is competitive compared to current models, it'll have newer, better competition by the time it launches. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, is rumored to have a 200MP main camera.

Of course, megapixels are only one part of what makes a camera good, and their importance can be overstated. But big megapixel counts certainly look good on spec sheets.

So, with the foldable iPhone also quite possibly set to cost more than rival devices, it could be a tough sell for anyone who cares about smartphone photography.

A big screen, a tough hinge, and a titanium frame

As well as the cameras, this latest leak also details the foldable iPhone's potential screen, saying that it might have a 7.58-inch 1920 x 2713 foldable display with a 14.1:10 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the phone is said to have “a hinge made of a more durable amorphous metal glass composite, and a titanium alloy body.” Those details sound more promising, with that screen being somewhat similar to rivals, and the use of titanium likely helping keep the weight of the foldable iPhone down and its durability up.

Of course, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, as we would any leak – and especially leaks surrounding the foldable iPhone, since this device probably won’t launch until next year at the earliest.

Indeed, while the source has a good track record, they claim that the specs in question aren’t yet finalized; they're simply the ones Apple is currently testing.

So, even if their current information is accurate, it’s entirely possible that Apple will change some or all of these specs before release. At least on our part, we hope the cameras in particular differ from what's detailed here.