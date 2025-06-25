Photos of an iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit show a more polished design than earlier leaks

They provide a close look at the rumored new camera bar design

It's a design that now seems very likely to feature

At this point, we’ve seen quite a few leaked renders and dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro, most of which show off a new look for the camera bar – one that a lot of people haven’t been impressed by. But a new iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit might change some minds.

Leaker Majin Bu has shared photos of what's purported to be an iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit, and while the design looks broadly the same as in previous leaks, it looks much more like a finished phone than in most earlier glimpses.

The iPhone 17 Pro is shown in a black color, with a glossy camera panel and a more matte finish on the rest of the rear, and that contrast certainly looks appealing to our eyes. The camera block also doesn’t look like it sticks out quite as much here as in some earlier leaks, though it’s undeniably large.

IPhone 17 Pro Black, Absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/tQZAGa6TGlJune 24, 2025

A likely leak

Now, as with any leak, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as Majin Bu has a mixed track record. But the phone here looks to us much more like something Apple would actually release than the uglier interpretations of this design we’ve seen in the past.

So, we’d say there’s a high chance this is somewhat accurate. Certainly, it seems very likely that Apple will equip the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a large camera block in broadly this shape, since most leaks are in agreement on that front.

We should find out exactly how these phones will look in September, as that’s the month Apple typically uses to unveil new iPhones. In any case, we’re now a lot more positive about this rumored design change than we were before.

