'Those are so ugly': new iPhone 17 dummy unit photos show all four models side by side – and the internet isn’t impressed

New photos show dummy units of all four expected iPhone 17 models in two different colors

You can see how slim the iPhone 17 Air might be compared to the other models

Online reactions to the designs are largely negative

It seems like we’re getting new and better looks at the likely design of the iPhone 17 series almost every day now, and the latest rumor-fueling photos show dummy units of all four models, side by side.

Shared by @SonnyDickson (via GSMArena), these images claim to show Apple's upcoming phones in both black and white shades, and in both cases, their rear panels are a single color, rather than the two-tone design that early leaks suggested the iPhone 17 might have.

This single-color appearance is more likely to be accurate based on recent leaks, but either way, the large, redesigned camera blocks you can see below will almost certainly make an appearance on the finished phones, since all leaks seem to agree on their inclusion.

And here’s the white one — looks even better than the black. pic.twitter.com/b18nh0xBmBApril 23, 2025

You can also see just how slim the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be in some of these images, with it appearing substantially thinner than the rest of these iPhone 17 series dummy units.

Of course, as always, it's worth taking these images with a pinch of salt. While dummy units can be crafted based on official information from Apple, it’s possible that these were simply created based on rumors about the design of these phones. Still, they match up with numerous previous leaks, so we expect that they’re somewhat accurate.

Making a bad impression

In which case, it will be interesting to see just how popular – or not – the iPhone 17 series is upon its launch later this year, because reactions to these images are mixed at best. On Reddit, these designs have been described as a “monstrosity”, “so bad”, and “so ugly”, among other things.

Not every comment is quite so negative, but there seems to be little in the way of truly positive reactions.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s likely, though, that perceptions will change. For one thing, even if these dummy units are broadly accurate, the finished phones will almost certainly look more polished. And for another, people will likely get used to the changes over time – just like they got used to the notch when that was introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, and to the stem on AirPods.

So, a year from now, most people will probably be used to this new iPhone look, and next time Apple redesigns the iPhone, we’ll likely hear people wishing it would stay like this.