Apple's just promised that future iPhone and Apple Watch models will feature US-made Glass

It's not an entirely built-in the USA iPhone or Apple Watch

It's part of a larger $600 billion investment in the US economy from Apple

While it’s not an iPhone that’s entirely made in the U.S.A., Apple is making some pretty major hardware-related news alongside a fresh commitment from the Cupertino-based tech giant to invest a total of $600 billion in the U.S. economy within the next five years.

Apple, in a just-announced partnership with Corning, will aim to make and produce all of the glass covers for the iPhone and Apple Watch in the United States – specifically at Corning’s facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. It’s part of a new $2.5 billion commitment from Apple and means that once in place, all the glass for the iPhone and Apple Watch models sold globally will be made in the United States.

Apple’s partnership with Corning is far from new. While Apple rarely explicitly names who makes which components, it’s long been known that they use some custom form of Corning Gorilla Glass. Corning has always been a US-based company. The news that all iPhone and Apple Watch glass manufacturing is coming to the US inadvertently reveals that Apple may have been using multiple glass suppliers, including some from outside the US. That all changes now, though.

(Image credit: Apple)

Most recently, this facility has been producing glass that’s named ‘Ceramic Shield’ for Apple’s iPhone lineup. The Harrodsburg, Kentucky, facility will exclusively be used for making glass for Apple devices going forward. The release notes that this decision will increase Corning’s manufacturing and engineering workforce here by 50% and that a combined Apple-Corning Innovation Center will open nearby.

(Image credit: Future)

At a joint conference held at the White House and attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook, US President Donald Trump stated that this is a "smart glass production line" and will ultimately create 20,000 new American jobs.

Cook actually gave Trump a present, well, a gift from Apple – a piece of Corning Glass with ‘Trump’ engraved on it, and a base made from 24 karat gold sourced from Utah. It might be the first unboxing on the Resolute Desk, at least performed by Apple’s CEO.

The bigger picture: Apple’s upping its promised US investment

While this is the major hardware-related news as part of Apple’s commitment, the company did promise an additional $100 billion investment United States. Previously, the total investment was $500 billion, and that jumps to $600 billion, which should be complete within four years.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the new partnership with Corning, Apple’s also committed to working further with other US manufacturers like Coherent, GlobalWafers America (GWA), Applied Materials, Texas Instruments (TI), Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom. This is dubbed Apple’s American Manufacturing Program and will result in a tangible 450,000 jobs created in America across 79 factories.

(Image credit: C-Span)

Beyond the fact that all glass for the iPhone and Apple Watch will be made in the United States, Apple also hopes to create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America. Apple already expects this supply chain to build over 19 billion chips by the end of 2025 here. Speaking at the White House, Cook said, “American innovation is central to everything we do," and it’s clear that the tech giant is further investing to ensure that will be the case going forward, especially from a building perspective.

Apple's decision to shift some component manufacturing to the US may have just saved it from a 100% tariff on chips and semiconductors that Trump announced during the press conference. Trump said, for companies like Apple, "if you're building in the US or have committed to building in the US, there will be no charge."

Apple has also started construction on a 250,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas, that’s focused on building advanced Apple servers, and is expanding a data center that supports services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music in Maiden, North Carolina.