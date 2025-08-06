The wait's almost over – OpenAI sets an August 7 livestream, and we're expecting GPT-5

OpenAI's announced a livestream for August 7 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST

We're expecting GPT-5 to be unveiled as OpenAI wrote, "LIVE5TREAM"

It comes after many rumors and hints about the next model

After countless rumors, teases, hints of a delay, and many, many thoughts from CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI has finally confirmed a livestream tomorrow, and we're expecting to see Chat GPT-5's formal unveiling.

It’s not just that we’ve been waiting for the next-generation model to arrive, but a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the @OpenAI account makes it pretty clear, as it reads, “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT”. That’s a pretty clear spelling of ‘livestream’ replacing the ‘s’ with a 5, and hinting at the GPT-5 model.

As the next major model for OpenAI, GPT-5 is rummored to bring with it more speed and better efficiency, but a real spotlight might be on how we can interact with it. We’ve already seen more formal Agents debut from ChatGPT, but GPT-5 is likely going to bring in automatic selection of the right model.

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PTAugust 6, 2025

This means you won’t need to select the model you think is the best fit, as GPT-5 will understand your prompt and handle the specific routing for you. Hopefully, that means easier, more appropriate answers for various prompts. Just a few days ago, on August 3, 2025, Sam Altman shared a screenshot of ChatGPT with ChatGPT 5 as the selected model in the top corner.

With a planned livestream for tomorrow, August 7, 2025 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST, this will turn out to be a pretty packed week for OpenAI. Yesterday, on August 5, 2025, OpenAI debuted two open-weight AI models , gpt‑oss‑120b and gpt‑oss‑20b. The latter of which is capable of running locally on a consumer PC.

GPT-5 would have a significantly more immediate impact, assuming it gets a wide rollout and could be in the hands of consumers soon after the livestream. Sam Altman did tease in a post on X on August 2, 2025, that OpenAI has “a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months--new models, products, features, and more” – so the August 7 livestream – err, LIVE5TREAM – could be the start of plenty of new features to try.

Of course, Altman also used that post to warn about capacity issues or ‘hiccups,’ so similar to other launches with longer lead times, it could be a bit of a wait before trying GPT-5 for yourself.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either route, stick with TechRadar as we’ll be reporting live on whatever OpenAI announces during its livestream tomorrow, and we’d bet on GPT-5. Like previous OpenAI announcements, we're expecting the event to be livestreamed on the brand's YouTube channel here.