Sam Altman posts on X about new products over the next couple of months

Warns of “capacity crunches” and that things “may be slightly choppy"

ChatGPT-5 possibly delayed as it didn't launch at the start of the month

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has posted on X.com that, “we have a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months – new models, products, features, and more”, but so far there is no sign of the widely expected ChatGPT-5.

Many news outlets have predicted that ChatGPT-5 was going to arrive in August, and it was hotly tipped to be released at the start of the month. However, as the calendar flicked over to August, all we got was the tweet from the OpenAI CEO.

The start of the month would have been the ideal time to launch ChatGPT-5, and the fact that Altman mentions the “next couple of months” means we might have to wait a little while yet for the release of OpenAI’s most impressive model.

At the same time, Altman warned that ChatGPT users could be in for some disruptions over the next couple of months: “Please bear with us through some probable hiccups and capacity crunches. Although it may be slightly choppy, we think you'll really love what we've created for you!”, he said.

Capacity cruches

As if on cue, a ChatGPT user has complained that the service has started to cap the number of image uploads that can be done a day to 30, without any notice.

User Rhizopus_Nigrians says, “This cripples the workflow for serious users. And I am one. I’ve paid for Plus since the beginning. I love it. I’ve promoted this tool to friends, peers, even students”, he posted.

Most of the other Reddit users on the thread point out that this is probably just a temporary bug, rather than an actual policy change by OpenAI. To test his theory I uploaded 40 images today, and there was no problem, however that doesn’t rule out that it could also be part of the “capacity crunches” or “hiccups” that Altman warned about in his tweet.

When will ChatGPT-5 arrive?

ChatGPT 5 is expected to be the first OpenAI model that will automatically route your request to its most appropriate model version, or research method, instead of you having to choose which confusingly-named model version to use. It’s also reported to have key improvements in accuracy, speed, and resource efficiency.

While it’s frustrating that OpenAI has missed the start of the month for a release of ChatGPT 5, there’s still plenty of time left in the month for an August release. What will be interesting to see is whether the release is only for Plus users or if free ChatGPT users will also get access to the new model.

When ChatGPT 5 is released, demand to use it will likely be at an all-time high, especially if it contains any improvements to the image generator, which is why I think Altman is keen to warn people that we may be in for some disruption now.