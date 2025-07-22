OpenAI appears to be testing GPT-5 based on leaked files and internal biosecurity tools

GPT-5 is rumored to unify memory, reasoning, vision, and task completion into one

No specific release date has been announced, but it's likely to roll out officially in the next few months

Rumors that OpenAI is already testing GPT‑5 have started to spread thanks to leaks and hints appearing online. A particularly notable example was shared on X by engineer Tibor Blaho when he posted a partial screenshot of a config file hinting at “GPT‑5 Reasoning Alpha,” dated July 13, 2025.

That same week, independent researchers discovered a mention of GPT-5 in OpenAI’s internal BioSec Benchmark repository, suggesting the model is already being trialed in sensitive domains like biosecurity.

In case those indirect portents weren't enough, OpenAI's Xikun Zhang explicitly said that GPT-5 "is coming" during a discussion of the new ChatGPT Agent feature.

The attention paid to GPT-5's release date is not surprising as people have been asking OpenAI about it since the company released GPT-4 in 2023, and only accelerated when GPT-4.5 came out last year. The ChatGPT Agents arguably brought speculation to a fever pitch, since these digital assistants can go out and do things online for you like booking tickets and organizing calendars. Those are all things people have thought GPT-5 would bring to ChatGPT.

GPT-5 Future

The feedback from people using ChatGPT Agents may actually be used to complete the training for GPT-5. And it will need plenty of training if the rumors about the million-token context window are true. The same goes for the supposedly unified nature of GPT-5.

That would mean GPT-5 won’t just include switch between features like visual analysis, code interpretation, and the same abilities as ChatGPT Agent; it will operate as a singular system. You could ask it to interpret an image, send an email, schedule a meeting, and compose and perform a vocal summary from a single prompt.

For instance, a parent could coordinate school schedules, meal plans, and last-minute birthday party logistics all at once, or you could plan a trip, book hotels, put it into your calendar, and email your family the details from a single request. GPT-5 is supposedly designed to address the issues of hallucination and nuanced misunderstanding, allowing people to trust it more than GPT-4 or GPT-4.5.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also the question of memory. OpenAI has been quietly rolling out long-term memory in ChatGPT, which means the model remembers things about you, but GPT-5 might make it even more powerful.

Of course, the safety questions are already bubbling up. The mention of GPT-5 being tested in biosecurity contexts has people spooked. If it can reason about biology well enough to help with complex research, could it also spit out dangerous information if prompted the wrong way? OpenAI has promised to build in safeguards, but history tells us that people are very good at finding clever ways around digital fences.

Regardless, we will all find out soon enough, though based on previous launches, it's likely to be limited to subscribers of the higher tiers of ChatGPT at first. But you can bet OpenAI won't release GPT-5 until they're sure it won't embarrass them on day one.