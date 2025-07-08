A new mysterious mode has appeared on some users' ChatGPT accounts

"Study together" lets you learn subjects with ChatGPT, with AI asking you questions on the subject matter

No release date is confirmed as of yet, but the initial response seems positive

A mysterious new ChatGPT mode has appeared on some accounts this week, as many ask the question: What is "Study together"?

The new "Study together" mode is available in the "Tools" dropdown menu on some accounts, although it's unclear exactly what the new mode does.

One user on Reddit who has access to "Study together" said, "Seems kind of cool. Ask it to teach you something, and it asks you a few questions (like Deep Research does) before taking you through a topic. But it makes you give the answers, and tests you!"

It's not clear how OpenAI has selected users for this trial, as in the same Reddit thread discussing the new mode, there's a variety of Plus account users and free users who are able to use "Study together".

Considering how useful ChatGPT is as a study tool, this new feature could make learning new topics a breeze, rather than requiring a custom prompt like the one I tried last week, which can help you learn everything about a subject.

Studying, powered by AI

There's no information on when "Study together" will be made available to the wider public, but considering the positive response from testers so far, we could get access to the mysterious new ChatGPT mode sooner rather than later.

Last month, Sam Altman hinted at GPT-5 arriving during the Western Hemisphere's Summer months, and "Study together" could be part of that launch.

With a new school year fast approaching, OpenAI will want to launch "Study together" for all students just in time for the next academic semester. That said, AI is an excellent learning tool in general, so don't be put off by this upcoming feature purely because it sounds targeted at students.

"Study together" could transform the way many of us use AI, especially if ChatGPT's way of quizzing you on the subject helps to cement info in your brain. I, for one, love learning about new things on a regular basis, so I can't wait to give this new tool a try.