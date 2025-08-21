Anthropic is adding Claude Code to business plans - so now all your workers can enjoy a major AI boost

Anthropic makes Claude Code available for more business accounts

Admins can select between standard and premium seats for access

“Claude seats include enough usage for a typical workday”

Anthropic has rolled out changes to help support business users with the expansion of Claude Code to more accounts.

The AI tools maker has announced Claude Code will now form part of Claude for Enterprise and Team after previously only being available for individual accounts.

With the additional of Claude Code for business customers, admin can now choose to assign workers standard or premium seats – the latter adding support for both Claude and Claude Code.

Claude Code comes to business users

Anthropic noted this was the most requested feature from enterprise customers.

“Claude seats include enough usage for a typical workday,” the company said, but customers who need access to more intelligence can pay via standard API rates, with admins able to set controls over how much users are allowed to spend.

Admins can use the admin panel to purchase new seats, directly manage seat allocation and provision users, with analytics and metrics like lines of code accepted, suggestion accept rate and usage patterns all available to help companies understand the value of Claude Code.

Companies can also implement managed policy settings to adhere to internal policies, including tool permissions, file access restrictions and MCP server configurations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach, Anthropic has gone down the more flexible route to allow admins to decide who needs premium seats, which are available for upgrade now.

Anthropic recently outlined how the AI company itself uses Claude Code. Use cases include boosting understanding of large codebases, internal documentation ingestion, debugging support and product prototyping.

“It's dissolving the boundary between technical and non-technical work, turning anyone who can describe a problem into someone who can build a solution,” Anthropic noted.