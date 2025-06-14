OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT’s Projects feature, and I find it makes working way more efficient

OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT's Projects feature to remember past chats, tone preferences, and files

Projects now offers deep research, voice mode, mobile file uploads, and more

OpenAI wants Projects to function more like smart workspaces than one-off chats

ChatGPT's Projects feature has been a useful way to organize conversations with the AI chatbot since it debuted, but it has had its limitations. A major set of upgrades released by OpenAI this week has transformed Projects from a simple file folder into a highly focused version of ChatGPT as a whole.

The Projects feature debuted as a way to organize related chats and files into one digital shoebox. But now, that organization means ChatGPT will remember that those chats and files are related. So, if you start a chat within a Project, the AI will remember things from other chats in that project, referencing your past messages within the same workspace.

If you start a new Project, you can upload your notes, chat about the topic with ChatGPT, ask for online comparisons, and then come back three days later to continue the conversation without rehashing everything or having the AI cite unrelated discussions. ChatGPT won’t just remember the topics either. It will remember your formatting preferences, as well as your tone of voice.

And those can be a lot more complex conversations now that Projects includes the Deep Research tool, which lets you run multi-step tasks in ChatGPT, blending your files and instructions with live information from the web.

You can also now use ChatGPT's voice mode in Projects. Tap the microphone inside any project and start talking about the files within or anything else, and you'll see it appear. And if you're using the mobile app, you can now upload files directly and switch between GPT-4o or other models on the fly.

Other upgrades are more minor but still significant. For instance, if you have a Project that you don't want to share in its entirety, but it includes a particular ChatGPT conversation you wish to send to someone, you can do that now. And if a discussion with ChatGPT suddenly inspires you to start a Project, you can now drag it directly into a project folder or convert it instantly from the sidebar.

Not everyone can use the upgraded Projects features as of yet. You have to be a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscriber for now. However, based on many other ChatGPT features that were once exclusive to subscribers, I wouldn't be surprised if these become accessible to free users at some point in the future.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI project power

As impressive as ChatGPT Projects could be now, I wouldn't expect to see offices throwing out their Notion or Trello programs anytime soon. They still lack some of the common elements of those tools, like calendars. But, for personal or just smaller efforts, it's a nice enhancement of the AI assistant, one that might at least help OpenAI compete with the AI infusions Google has been adding to its ecosystem.

OpenAI has been clear that they don't just want to be a chatbot provider. They want to be your go-to for life and work. These upgrades feel like the early sketches of something more ambitious. OpenAI might someday pitch ChatGPT as an alternative to toggling between ten apps. Instead, you might one day just open ChatGPT and say, “Let’s pick up where we left off on the next work presentation.”

A little experimentation on my part found the upgraded Projects seemed more efficient almost immediately, but not without some hiccups. One large collection of conversations I've organized for testing other features was a little too eager to dredge up the initial interactions rather than pull from more recent discussions about ChatGPT's capabilities. And while Projects can now reference past chats, the actual search and navigation between those chats still isn’t perfect. There's no Boolean logic to use to isolate certain phrases yet, so you might have to do some scrolling to find what you're looking for.

Still, even with the inevitable friction, I can see the value of making Projects more of a self-organizing AI data source, rather than simply a file folder for documents, as it has been. Whether compiling research, analyzing data, or plotting the perfect party, it could make using ChatGPT a lot less chaotic.