ChatGPT can now listen in to your work calls, connect to your company Google Drive and much more

ChatGPT now has three million paying customers, an increase of a million in just four months

New "connectors" look to further integrate popular business tools with ChatGPT

New Record Mode can listen in to your calls and offer suggestions and actions

OpenAI has revealed a range of new expansions for ChatGPT as it looks to increasingly target business users.

The AI chatbot will now be able to integrate with a number of widely-used business software tools, including the likes of cloud storage and collaboration tools such as Dropbox, Box, Sharepoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive.

These new "connectors" will allow users on ChatGPT business tiers to quickly find the data and information they need without leaving the platform, boosting productivity and saving time at work.

ChatGPT connectors

The company says connectors will help workers get quicker access to their company's key data, for example, a researcher could use the Box connector to request quarterly sales metrics from PDFs or spreadsheets stored in Box, which ChatGPT will then structure and clearly present the data from those documents, with citations, all while keeping to your organizations' existing permissions.

Along with connectors, a new Record mode in ChatGPT allows users to record and transcribe meetings or brainstorming sessions, with the tool also able to automatically generate notes, provide timestamped citations, and offer AI-powered suggestions.

The feature will integrate with your existing documents and saved files, making it easier to find out who suggested past decisions, or create follow-up actions, with sessions able to be transformed into actionable items such as a Canvas document.

And alongside basic connectors, ChatGPT is also seeing the beta launch of deep research connectors.

Available now with Github, HubSpot, Linear, as well as many popular Microsoft and Google tools, these tools are able to carry out in-depth research by trawling the web and third-party tools, so users can combine external data with company insights to produce a more comprehensive set of findings similar to a research analyst’s report.

The launch comes as ChatGPT announces it now has over three million paying customers - an increase from two million just four months ago.

OpenAI now hopes these new connectors will help boost adoption even further, with demand for AI tools growing in industries across the world.

"Every organization holds vast knowledge, but it’s often trapped in silos: sales teams have customer insights, product teams hold market data, and engineering holds technical expertise," Open AI said in its release.

"Our goal is to evolve ChatGPT into a platform that unlocks your organization's entire knowledge base—enabling each employee to continuously leverage this knowledge."

The new connector tools will be available across the ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Team and ChatGPT Edu tiers now at no extra cost - however Record Mode will only be available for Team users for the time being.