ChatGPT remains the most popular AI tool in offices worldwide, survey finds, with India leading the way
US workplace ChatGPT adoption grew slowly, reaching 72% in 2024
- DeskTime study finds 75.9% of offices have ChatGPT in their workflow
- Time spent using ChatGPT in US workplaces increased by 42.6%
- Security concerns limit ChatGPT adoption in some major global companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Bank of America
The rapid rise of Chinese AI DeepSeek was unprecedented, but the buzz surrounding its surge is now fading, with new research offers fresh insights into global AI adoption.
A DeskTime study, conducted between January 2023 and December 2024, surveying 2,385 employees across 97 companies using its time-tracking tool claims ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI tool in workplaces worldwide, with adoption rates continuing to grow.
The survey found that as of December 2024, 75.9% of global offices had integrated ChatGPT into their workflows, with India leading the way, with 92% of workplaces surveyed there reporting using the tool.
US ChatGPT adoption lags behind the global average
In the US, workplace adoption rose from 68% in 2023 to 72% in 2024. Although this growth was slower compared to other regions, the time spent using ChatGPT increased significantly, with 42.6% of employees reporting greater usage.
Meanwhile, individual adoption reached 28.3% of employees in the US, a notable rise from 17% in 2023. This suggests that while more employees are incorporating AI into their work, broader company-wide implementation has slowed.
DeskTime’s study also found 75% of US offices used AI tools, including ChatGPT and other similar platforms, in 2024, marking a slight decline from 76% in the previous year.
Interestingly, AI adoption fluctuated throughout the year, with usage dropping to 63% in January 2024 before rising to 81% by October. These variations suggest seasonal work trends, company policies, or evolving attitudes toward automation may influence AI adoption rates.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Despite widespread use, the slower pace of new workplace adoption of ChatGPT indicates that businesses without prior exposure to it are hesitant.
“Although ChatGPT adoption varies across offices, it's still in use across nearly 75% of US workplaces. The slow growth in ChatGPT use could be attributed to the adoption of other generative AI tools, as well as company policies that prohibit or restrict the use of ChatGPT for work purposes due to concerns about data security and confidentiality," said Artis Rozentals, CEO of DeskTime.
"For example, Apple, Amazon, and Bank of America are well-known names known to have restrictions on the tool’s use.”
You may also like
- Take a look at our guide to the best endpoint protection
- These are the best business VPNs
- The multidimensional strategy enterprises need for AI and cloud workloads
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Almost indestructible memory card launched; Lexar's Armor SD steel cards are water resistant and can survive a 16-feet drop
'Writing is on the wall for spinning rust': IBM joins Pure Storage in claiming disk drives will go the way of the dodo in enterprises