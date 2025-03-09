ChatGPT remains the most popular AI tool in offices worldwide, survey finds, with India leading the way

US workplace ChatGPT adoption grew slowly, reaching 72% in 2024

Workplace AI Adoption
(Image credit: DeskTime)
  DeskTime study finds 75.9% of offices have ChatGPT in their workflow
  Time spent using ChatGPT in US workplaces increased by 42.6%
  Security concerns limit ChatGPT adoption in some major global companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Bank of America

The rapid rise of Chinese AI DeepSeek was unprecedented, but the buzz surrounding its surge is now fading, with new research offers fresh insights into global AI adoption.

A DeskTime study, conducted between January 2023 and December 2024, surveying 2,385 employees across 97 companies using its time-tracking tool claims ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI tool in workplaces worldwide, with adoption rates continuing to grow.

The survey found that as of December 2024, 75.9% of global offices had integrated ChatGPT into their workflows, with India leading the way, with 92% of workplaces surveyed there reporting using the tool.

US ChatGPT adoption lags behind the global average

In the US, workplace adoption rose from 68% in 2023 to 72% in 2024. Although this growth was slower compared to other regions, the time spent using ChatGPT increased significantly, with 42.6% of employees reporting greater usage.

Meanwhile, individual adoption reached 28.3% of employees in the US, a notable rise from 17% in 2023. This suggests that while more employees are incorporating AI into their work, broader company-wide implementation has slowed.

DeskTime’s study also found 75% of US offices used AI tools, including ChatGPT and other similar platforms, in 2024, marking a slight decline from 76% in the previous year.

Interestingly, AI adoption fluctuated throughout the year, with usage dropping to 63% in January 2024 before rising to 81% by October. These variations suggest seasonal work trends, company policies, or evolving attitudes toward automation may influence AI adoption rates.

Despite widespread use, the slower pace of new workplace adoption of ChatGPT indicates that businesses without prior exposure to it are hesitant.

“Although ChatGPT adoption varies across offices, it's still in use across nearly 75% of US workplaces. The slow growth in ChatGPT use could be attributed to the adoption of other generative AI tools, as well as company policies that prohibit or restrict the use of ChatGPT for work purposes due to concerns about data security and confidentiality," said Artis Rozentals, CEO of DeskTime.

"For example, Apple, Amazon, and Bank of America are well-known names known to have restrictions on the tool’s use.”

