AWS looks to super-charge AI agents with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

AWS reveals new Amazon Bedrock AgentCore platform

Launch looks to take some of the heavy lifting out of deploying AI agents

Includes a selection of tools and services to help build and deploy agents

AWS has revealed a new agentic AI development platform as it looks to make building and deploying agents easier than ever.

The new Amazon Bedrock AgentCore platform looks to give developers everything they need to create and deploy advanced AI agents.

Speaking at its AWS Summit New York 2025 event, the company said the launch marks a "step change" in helping developers move agents from fun toys to something effective and into production.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

"With agents come a shift to service as software," noted Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President, AWS Agentic AI, Amazon Web Services, outlining plans to make AWS the best place to build the world's most useful AI agents.

"Despite all these open source frameworks and protocols, getting agents to production is still too hard, because of the dynamic and autonomous nature of agents and their effects in production."

Available in preview now, with a wider launch set to be available soon, AgentCore includes the following services:

AgentCore Runtime - secure serverless runtime purpose-built for deploying and scaling AI agents and tools

AgentCore Memory - build context-aware agents by eliminating complex memory infrastructure management while providing full control over what the AI agent remembers

AgentCore Identity - securely access AWS services and third-party tools on behalf of users or acting with pre-authorization

AgentCore Gateway - build, deploy and discover agents across millions of connections - automatically convert into MCP-compatible tools without managing integrations

AgentCore Code Interpreter - enable AI agents to write and execute code securely, enhancing accuracy for solving complex end to end tasks - including JavaScript and Python

AgentCore Browser Tool - fast, secure cloud-based browser runtime to enable AI agents to interact with websites at scale - including live viewing for troubleshooting and auditing

AgentCore Observability - trace, debug and monitor AI agents' performance in production environments

Users will be able to pick and choose which tools they want to use from the platform, allowing them to scale and deploy when ready.

“It’s a tectonic change in a few dimensions,” Sivasubramanian added. “It upends the way software is built. It also introduces a host of new challenges to deploying and operating it, and potentially most impactfully, it changes how software interacts with the world—and how we interact with software.”